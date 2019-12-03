SEA Games: New Hui Fen wins women's singles bowling gold, team-mate Shayna Ng claims the bronze

Team Singapore bowler New Hui Fen (left) won gold while teammate Shayna Ng claimed a bronze in the women's singles.
Team Singapore bowler New Hui Fen (left) won gold while teammate Shayna Ng claimed a bronze in the women's singles.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE BOWLING FEDERATION
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
49 min ago
Assistant Sports Editor
linfhoong@sph.com.sg

MANILA - Team Singapore bowler New Hui Fen has struck gold at the 30th SEA Games after scoring a total of 1,372 pinfalls to finish first in the women's singles.

Teammate Shayna Ng claimed the bronze with 1,271 pinfalls.

Cherie Tan, who won the gold at the last edition of the Games in 2017, finished 13th out of 28 bowlers with 1, 171, while her sister Daphne Tan was fifth after scoring 1,247.

Day 1 of the bowling competition at the SEA Games continues in the afternoon with the Singapore men's bowlers to compete in the men's singles final.

Topics: 

Branded Content