Sea Games Gold, then Olympic Goal

A simple mental training exercise that tests athletes' reaction times by hitting lit discs with their palms often turns into a contest for sailor Ryan Lo, who frequently compares his scores with others'.

But in the past 16 months, the 22-year-old has had to temper his fiercely competitive side as he watched his rivals speed ahead while he was serving national service (NS).

But Lo's catch-up game is well on its way as he heads into the SEA Games this month in a bid to win his second straight SEA Games gold in the men's laser standard.

But there is a bigger goal at stake when the sailing competition flags off in the Philippines on Nov 29.

He told The Straits Times: "It's one step towards qualifying (for the 2020 Olympics) because some of my Asian counterparts will be at the SEA Games. It will be a good test to see where I'm at.

"My target is to try to apply what I've learnt to racing and to refine my racing strategies and boat-handling skills."

After completing his NS in July last year, Lo put his plans to pursue an economics degree in Australia on hold in a bid to qualify for Tokyo 2020, and eventually win a gold medal at the 2024 Games.

But he got a reality check a month later, when he finished a disappointing 79th at the World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

Weeks later, in Jakarta, the Asian Games bronze medal around his neck served only as a reminder that he had missed out on the only qualifying berth for the Olympics. Malaysian Khairulnizam Afendy, who was second, took the sole spot as gold medallist Ha Jee-min of South Korea had already qualified.

But Lo was not about to let the setbacks take the wind out of his sails. "I was dealt with quite a big blow as I didn't do as well I'd wanted to," he said. "I have goals that I set out to achieve and I'm determined not to let these negative experiences get in the way."

He has since dedicated more time to training with coach Nenad Viali and has upped his overseas training stints to six months of the last 16 outside of Singapore, compared to one to two months previously.

He has one more qualifying shot at the Asian Sailing Championships in Abu Dhabi next March. He added: "Based on past events and competing against Asian counterparts, I've been winning and it serves as encouragement. I just need to work as hard as I can."

For now, he will focus on the SEA Games, where Singapore's squad of 12 will contest seven events.

There is much at stake after the Republic relinquished its position as the region's top sailing country in 2017. In Langkawi, they won four of the 14 golds to finish behind hosts Malaysia (six) and Thailand (four), who had more silvers. On home soil in 2015, Singapore won half of the 20 golds to top the table.

Singapore Sailing Federation (SSF) president Lincoln Chee had previously told ST that the target this time was "at least three to four gold medals".

SSF high performance manager Terence Koh stressed yesterday that the sailors "are improving every time they go out on the water".

Lo is confident the team will rebound from their showing in 2017, adding: "It wasn't a concern then because it was a young group of sailors who were ambitious and they have potential to improve."