SEA Games: From Olympic champions to trailblazers, five athletes to watch in Hanoi

HANOI (AFP) - Thousands of competitors are gathering in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi for the 31st SEA Games after Covid-19 postponed the event for six months.

AFP Sport looks at five athletes who could steal the show when the Games begin on Thursday (May 12).

1. Panipak Wongpattanakit (Thailand)

The world No. 1 in women's taekwondo in the 49kg category, Panipak was Thailand's only gold medallist at last summer's Tokyo Olympics and is also a two-time world champion.

Called "Tennis" by her parents, who gave their children nicknames to kindle an interest in sport, she instead excelled at the Korean martial art.

A favourite among Thai sports fans, the 24-year-old was hospitalised for Covid-19 in early April but is still expected to lead the way for her country in Hanoi.

2. Hidilyn Diaz (Philippines)