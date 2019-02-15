SEA Games: Ex-national fencer Juliana Seow appointed chef de mission for Philippine Games

SINGAPORE - Fencing Singapore president Juliana Seow has been appointed the chef de mission (CDM) for the Singapore contingent at the Nov 30-Dec 11 SEA Games in the Philippines, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced on Friday (Feb 15).

This will be the 46-year-old former national fencer's debut in the role.

She will be assisted by two other former national athletes - ex-bowler Valerie Teo, 34, and former sailor Chung Pei Ming, 36, both SEA Games champions.

"It is a tremendous privilege to be given this opportunity to represent Singapore at the upcoming SEA Games," said Seow.

"Preparations for the Games are underway for the national sport associations and athletes who are working hard to meet the qualifying criteria.

"With a record number of 56 sports held in a compact 10 days over more than 20 venues spread across Metro Manila, New Clark City and Subic Bay at the Games, we anticipate a large contingent to qualify.

"While it is going to be challenging logistically, Valerie and Pei Ming will work tirelessly with me and the secretariat to provide invaluable support to the athletes.

"They are backed by their own experiences as high-performance athletes and (in their) professional careers to help our athletes."

Chris Chan, secretary-general of the SNOC, said: "We have received positive feedback from the athletes and officials on the appointments of former athletes as chefs de mission at recent major Games.

"We are glad that they all played a positive role in the team. We are confident that Juliana, Valerie and Pei Ming will be able to step up to the task and apply their knowledge and experience as former athletes and sports administrators to lead Team Singapore to a successful outing."

The appointments are a continuation in a push by the SNOC for a more youthful look and feel in appointments of its CDM and assistants.

Last year, Mark Chay (36) and Lim Heem Wei (28) led the Singapore contingent at the Commonwealth Games, Lee Wung Yew (52), Azhar Yusof (45), and Ruth Ng (31) travelled to the Asian Games, and Tao Li (28) was appointed for the Youth Olympics.