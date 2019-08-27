SEA Games: 63 athletes successful in appeal; Singapore to be represented in 48 sports

SINGAPORE - The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) on Tuesday (Aug 27) gave 63 athletes the green light to represent the Republic at the Nov 30-Dec 11 SEA Games in the Philippines.

Chaired by Ng Ser Miang, Singapore's International Olympic Committee member, the SNOC Games Appeals Committee approved the appeals of the likes of the women's water polo team, the athletics women's and mixed 4x100m relay teams, the men's baseball team, as well as four boxers, including 2015 men's flyweight silver medallist Mohamed Hanurdeen Hamid, among others.

In total, 647 athletes will represent Singapore at the Games in 48 sports, out of the 56 offered in the Philippines. The Republic will not compete in arnis, equestrian, karate, kickboxing, obstacle sports, rowing, soft tennis and weightlifting at this edition of the biennial regional sports extravaganza.

Singapore achieved its best performance at an away Games in the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a haul of 58 golds, 59 silvers and 71 bronzes.