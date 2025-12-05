SEA Games 2025: Young Lions’ Khairin Nadim eyes redemption in Thailand

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore Under-22s forward Khairin Nadim putting his best foot forward during a training session at Romsai Football Club in Bangkok on Dec 5.

– It has been more than three years since Khairin Nadim missed in front of an open goal during a SEA Games match in Hanoi, but the Singapore Under-22s forward has been unable to get it out of his head.

Back at the biennial meet for the first time after national service commitments ruled him out of the 2023 edition in Cambodia, the 21-year-old knows the best way to banish that unwanted memory.

He will get his first chance when the Singapore U-22s kick off their 2025 Games campaign in a Group A clash against Timor-Leste at the Rajamangala National Stadium on Dec 6. The Timorese were thumped 6-1 by hosts Thailand in the group’s opening match on Dec 3.

“For me, it is personal,” Khairin said at the Al Meroz Hotel in Bangkok, on what the 2025 Games mean to him as he eyes redemption for that miss which the internet has not forgotten.

In a YouTube clip that has garnered over 15,000 views, the forward has his hands on his head, wearing a look of utter disbelief after sending the ball wide in front of Cambodia’s gaping goal.

While the Young Lions won 1-0, that miss affected Khairin deeply. “After that incident, I felt very low, also because of all the negative comments (on social media),” he added.

“At these Games, I want to prove to everyone that I am back to do better and I want to do Singapore proud. I’m more mature now. I don’t overthink, unlike last time... Now I try to forget, learn and be better.”

Maturity has come through Portugal.

Khairin, who can play as a winger or striker, signed a 1½-year deal with Portuguese second division side FC Vizela in February , after impressing during a trial.

Singaporean footballer Khairin Nadim signed a 1½-year deal with Portuguese outfit FC Vizela in February. PHOTO: FC VIZELA

He has featured primarily for the team’s U-23s, and has one goal in four starts in this Liga Revelacao U-23 season.

Living in a new country on his own has made him mature quickly.

He said: “For the first two months in Portugal, it was very tough because I’m very close to my mum. I was scared that I will miss home so I will try to avoid calling my family so that I can adapt to being alone.”

But things got better in June when familiar faces arrived, with Singaporean attacking midfielders Jonan Tan and Nur Muhammad Asis both making loan moves to Vizela.

Tan and Asis had previously been on loan with Portuguese club Estrela da Amadora’s U-23s.

(From left) Singapore Under-22 footballers Jonan Tan, Muhammad Asis and Khairin Nadim are hoping to make a positive contribution at the SEA Games. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

In an apartment in Vizela, located in the Braga district in Portugal, Asis and Khairin are roommates while Tan is their neighbour. Besides working out together, they also have each other for company off the pitch, whipping up a meal or playing the FC26 video game.

They also often head out to Parque das Termas de Vizela, a nearby park where they chat while having a foot bath in its natural thermal waters.

Tan, 19, who has one assist in four matches for Vizela’s U-23s, said: “ I am incredibly grateful that there’s people that share my background. Sometimes when I feel lonely and I feel like I’m not doing well... I know that those two are always there for me. They’re always there to help me, to pick me up when I need it.”

Asis, who became the first Singaporean to sign a professional contract with a top-flight Portuguese club when he joined Estrela on a one-year deal in July 2024, is hopeful that the trio can help the Young Lions achieve victory.

“I think our chemistry has gotten stronger and the three of us can definitely contribute something to the team,” said the 21-year-old , joking that “we spend too much time with each other and we know too many of each other’s secrets” .

While Singapore U-22s coach Firdaus Kassim knows his team will need to win big against Timor-Leste, he stresses that the most important thing is to get a good result with a good performance. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The trio, who are all contracted to the Lion City Sailors, have developed a bond on and off the pitch, something they hope can be used to good effect against Timor-Leste.

With the three group winners and the best second-placed team advancing to the semi-finals, Singapore will likely need to rack up the goals against Timor-Leste and try to hold the formidable Thais to stand a chance of reaching the last four.

Timor-Leste defended well and kept the hosts at bay until Thailand broke the deadlock just before half-time through Hougang United striker Yotsakorn Burapha, who completed his hat-trick after the break.

Singapore U-22s coach Firdaus Kassim urged his team not to underestimate the opposition, saying: “Timor-Leste were very competitive, and they were unlucky. They were limiting Thailand to very minimal chances.”

When asked if getting more goals is on his mind, he stayed consistent to his tune.

“Of course, we would like to score as many goals as possible, but the most important thing is to go into the game and get a good result with a good performance,” he said.