SEA Games 2025: Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min out of badminton women’s singles

Singaporean shuttler Yeo Jia Min (centre row, right) cheering on her teammates in the women's team semi-final against Thailand at SEA Games.

BANGKOK – Singapore badminton player Yeo Jia Min, who was one of the flag bearers at the Games’ opening ceremony on Dec 9, will not be competing in the women’s singles in Thailand.

The tournament’s official draw released on Dec 10 showed that world No. 150 Insyirah Khan and 192nd-ranked Jaslyn Hooi will represent Singapore instead. Yeo’s name was missing from the draw.

A spokesperson for the Singapore National Olympic Council confirmed that Yeo will not be competing in the event as “she has not fully recovered from a recent injury”.

The spokesperson added: “Team Singapore’s Insyriah Khan and Jaslyn Hooi will represent the Republic in the women’s singles event. We wish Jia Min a smooth and complete recovery, and thank everyone for their understanding and continued support.”

Yeo, who is the women’s singles world No. 18, was aiming for her first individual SEA Games medal in Thailand.

She has had a roller-coaster season, winning the German Open in March, though she has struggled with recurring knee and Achilles injuries.

Yeo was absent from the team event on Dec 8 and 9, when the men’s and women’s team won bronze medals.

National singles head coach Kim Ji-hyun did not want to comment on Yeo’s physical condition then, saying that “we want to save Jia Min for the individual event and give a chance to bring up the younger players”.

Top seed and Indonesia’s world No. 7 Putri Kusuma Wardani, Thailand’s world No. 8 and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon and defending champion Supanida Katethong (12th) are the favourites for the women’s singles.

In the men’s singles draw, Singapore’s world No. 21 Jason Teh will face Justin Hoh of Malaysia, while top seed and world No. 10 Loh Kean Yew will take on the Philippines’ Jewel Angelo Albo in the first round.

Loh’s chances for a SEA Games singles gold have improved after news that Thailand star Kunlavut Vitidsarn will not play in the singles competition as he is focusing on the team event and the World Tour Finals.

The singles competitions start on Dec 11 with the first-round matches.