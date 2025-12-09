SEA Games 2025: Kabaddi, woodball and teqball among new medal sports

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BANGKOK – First there was joy, when Singapore men’s team captain Vishva-Deva Vishnuvathan learnt that kabaddi would be making its debut at the SEA Games in Thailand.

But the 25-year-old acknowledged that there is also pressure for the 30-strong squad – comprising the men’s and women’s teams – to do well.

A contact team sport that originated in India, kabaddi is usually played between two teams of seven, though the 2025 Games will also feature teams of three or five players.

The objective of the sport is for attackers – called raiders – to tag as many defenders and eliminate them to score points for their team, all to be done in a single breath while chanting ‘kabaddi’.

Defenders can also catch a raider and secure a point themselves, and each team alternates between attacking and defending.

Vishva-Deva said: “Definitely a great honour, it’s not every day that you get to lead the whole team for the country, but that being said, the responsibilities on your shoulders are pretty high also. This is the first time the sport is being introduced and the first time Singapore is sending a team.

“Performing well at the SEA Games doesn’t just end there, because it’s a very good stepping stone for the upcoming years to set a strong foundation for the sport, for the country, with more traction within the local community, then we can advance to other competitions (such as the) Asian Games and other bigger stages.”

The sport has been part of the Asian Games since 1990 and has largely been dominated by India.

National coach Khalid Maricar said: “I feel that the SEA Games will be a better ground, because at least they (the public) will know that the Singapore team is able to participate at a major Games, and we have the infrastructure for it, so we are able to win medals and everything.

“Two other formats have been introduced, so all these give more medal opportunities for Singapore and the target for us is to podium in all six.”

Gwenifer Mak (left) and Singapore Woodball Association chief executive Chong Tien Siong ahead of the SEA Games in Thailand. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Also eyeing a spot on the podium are Singapore’s 12-member woodball team.

Originating in Taiwan, woodball is a sport where a mallet is used to pass a ball through gates. The game can be played on grass, sand or indoors.

Much like golf, the sport requires athletes to complete the course with the lowest number of strokes possible.

At 75, Tan Kok Tiong is the Republic’s oldest athlete heading to the SEA Games. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

At 75, Tan Kok Tiong is the oldest athlete among Singapore’s 930-strong contingent in Thailand.

The former stock broker picked up the sport in 2000. He said: “Woodball is something not really known in Singapore yet, it’s like a new sport.

“When I first started playing, I never thought that I would represent Singapore. I took it as a way to keep myself fit, to play with the seniors.

“I’m very happy to be representing Singapore, and at my age, I will try to do my best for the team.”

The average age of the Singapore woodball squad is just over 65, though they have a teenager among their ranks.

Gwenifer Mak, 17, picked up the sport in Primary 6 and fell in love with it.

She said: “I think this will really set the impression on Singaporeans towards this sport. And if we want to spread awareness about this sport and gain more interest, we need to do well so that people will see that this sport is worth it to join.”

Singapore Woodball Association chief executive Chong Tien Siong said that they are targeting at least two medals out of the six events.

Aside from kabaddi and woodball, teqball – which will not feature Singaporean athletes – will also make its debut as a medal sport in Thailand.

Teqball is played with a football on a curved table and is similar to table tennis.

Team Singapore will also compete in the four demonstration sports at the Games – air sports (paragliding, paramotoring), flying disc (ultimate, disc golf), tug of war and mixed martial arts.