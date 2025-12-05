SEA Games 2025: Floorball couple Lim Jian Hong, Yeo Xuan aim for success in 4th outing together

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore's most-capped (both 73) floorball players Lim Jian Hong (left) and Yeo Xuan are getting married after the SEA Games.

SINGAPORE – Over more than a decade, the sport of floorball has brought Lim Jian Hong and Yeo Xuan more than just gold medals.

The veteran duo, who are Singapore’s most capped players with 73 games each in national colours, met through the sport and are planning to get hitched in March.

The couple’s first encounter was in 2014, when the then 17-year-old Yeo was fresh out of secondary school and working part-time at floorball accessory shop Valhall in Kallang.

Lim, who was 19 then, was already part of the national team and spotted Yeo while training at the court below the shop.

Lim, who is now 30, said: “I found her quite cute, so I just want to know more about her, and because I was quite close to the shop owner, I asked whether I could work there.”

Romance blossomed and they have been through thick and thin since 2016, with Lim supporting his girlfriend through two anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Lim said: “She has been through two major injuries and seeing her work her way back, I can see how she matures in the way she plays.

“Athletes facing injuries, it’s always very difficult. Even though we’ve been through the first one together already, having it to do if the second time is really not easy. So I just try to be there, give her space and let her heal, whenever she needs me, I’ll be there to support.”

Yeo, 28, added: “We only got together after two years of him chasing and from this relationship, what I’m really thankful for is that from the start, he has always inspired me to be better.

“We really can have that common topic and motivate each other over the years.”

Besides being teammates, they also share a SEA Games journey, after making their debuts at the 2015 edition at home, where the men’s and women’s teams claimed gold.

As they head into their fourth Games together in Thailand from Dec 9 to 20, Yeo is aiming to help her team win their fourth consecutive gold, while Lim is chasing a silver after the men claimed bronze in 2023.

The world No. 17 men’s team kick off their campaign against 34th-ranked Malaysia on Dec 13, followed by defending champions Thailand (No. 13), Laos, and Philippines (No. 12) in the round-robin stage.

The top two teams will qualify for the final.

In the women’s competition, defending champions and 12th-ranked Singapore will play world No. 16 Thailand on Dec 15, before taking on 31st-ranked Malaysia and the Philippines (No. 24).

Wedding bells may be ringing in March for the couple, but the Games are the focus for now.

“The SEA Games is way more important to us right now than anything else, so we are still putting a lot of emphasis on training,” said Yeo.

“Wedding planning is going okay, but we’re just pacing ourselves to do the necessary at the right time.”

With the Dec 6-14 Women’s World Floorball Championships in the Czech Republic clashing with the Games schedule, Yeo and her teammates will be skipping the world tournament to focus on their gold-medal hunt, as Singapore will field a B team instead.

Singapore Floorball Association president Ben Ow said: “Both the SEA Games and the World Championships are important to us, and the decision was not an easy one.

“With the timing of the two competitions so close, and considering the need to manage injuries ahead of the SEA Games, we felt it was in the team’s best interest not to risk our medal chances. Our priority is to ensure the players are in peak condition to deliver at the SEA Games.

“As defending champions, the women’s team will be looking to retain the gold. The men’s team have also shown good progress and we expect them to compete strongly among the top sides.”