SEA Games 2025: Debbie Soh and Yvette Chong win 1st gold in artistic swimming duet

Singaporean artistic swimmers Debbie Soh (left) and Yvette Chong competing in the women's duet finals at the SEA Games.

BANGKOK – Singapore artistic swimming duo Debbie Soh and Yvette Chong claimed the Republic’s first SEA Games gold in the duet event on Dec 12.

At the Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus Aquatic Centre in Samut Prakan, the pair scored a personal best of 474.5046 to come out tops ahead of Thailand’s Voranan Toomchay and Patrawee Chayawararak (381.8808), and Indonesia’s Hilda Julyandra and Talitha Subeni (358.8963).

The Singaporeans had entered the duet free final with a routine difficulty score of 55.000, the highest in the field.

Indonesian pairs Nur Mutiara Azisah and Rasya Annisa Rahman started with a diffculty score of 44.650, Hilda and Talitha 43.800, while Thailand’s Voranan and Patrawee and Malaysians Yong Zoe Yee and Lee Sam Yee started with 43.050 and 40.550.

This edition in Thailand also marks artistic swimming’s return to the Games – it last featured in 2017 in Kuala Lumpur.

The win is also 27-year-old Soh’s sixth gold at the biennial Games, having won five golds and two silvers in two other editions (2015 and 2017), while Yvette, 17, is a debutante.

Soh and former partner Miya Yong had missed out on gold in this event in 2017, after losing to hosts Malaysia by 0.067 of a point.