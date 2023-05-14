SEA Games 2023: Singapore a step closer to water polo gold after beating Indonesia

In the third period, Singapore turned it up a notch, adding four goals as chants of “ole, ole, ole” erupted in the stands. Indonesia responded with one, but the Republic closed out the game with four more goals in the last period.

With this result, the Republic rose to the top of the six-team table with three wins from as many games. Indonesia and Thailand are just behind, with two wins from three matches each.

Singapore will face the Philippines on Monday before ending their campaign against hosts Cambodia on Tuesday.

At the New Clark City Aquatic Centre in the Philippines in 2019, the Republic were handed their first-ever defeat at the biennial Games by eventual champions Indonesia. Singapore had a perfect run of 27 consecutive men’s water polo gold medals at the Games until that loss. They drew with hosts Philippines to finish with a bronze that year.

The sport was omitted from the 2022 edition in Hanoi.

Meanwhile, the Singapore women’s water polo team also secured victory over Indonesia on Sunday, winning 10-6. Ranice Yap, Koh Xiao Li, Heather Lee scored twice each on top of goals by Koh Ting Ting, Abielle Yeo, Melissa Chan and Chow Yan Teng.

They will likely earn a silver medal after Friday’s 11-4 loss to Thailand, who will secure gold with a win over Indonesia on Tuesday. Only the top two sides in this three-team event will be awarded medals.

Singapore women’s coach Luo Nan said: “Our goal was to secure the silver medal and challenge for the gold medal. It was unfortunate that we were not able to play our best against Thailand, but this match has given us more certainly of the direction we need to move towards and areas that we need to work on.”