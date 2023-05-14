SEA Games 2023: Singapore a step closer to water polo gold after beating Indonesia

PHNOM PENH – With mini Singapore flags and clappers in hand, a Team Nila contingent of more than 150 volunteers passionately belted out a Malay ditty called Satu Nada in the Cambodian capital on Sunday, spurring the Republic’s water polo team to a comeback 12-5 win over defending champions Indonesia.
The partisan support at Phnom Penh’s National Olympic Stadium Swimming Centre helped Singapore exact revenge after losing to the same opponents in the 2019 edition, which ended their 52-year reign as South-east Asia’s water polo kings.
Sunday’s win did not come easy though as Indonesia raced to a 3-1 lead in the first period.
Then, with gusto, the supporters sang: “Satu nada, satu suara. Satu nada, satu bangsa dan negara, Satu Singapura. (One tone, one voice, one tone, one nationality and country, one Singapore).”
And the men in the pool responded, turning the tables to end the second period with a 4-3 lead.
In the third period, Singapore turned it up a notch, adding four goals as chants of “ole, ole, ole” erupted in the stands. Indonesia responded with one, but the Republic closed out the game with four more goals in the last period.
With this result, the Republic rose to the top of the six-team table with three wins from as many games. Indonesia and Thailand are just behind, with two wins from three matches each.
Singapore will face the Philippines on Monday before ending their campaign against hosts Cambodia on Tuesday.
At the New Clark City Aquatic Centre in the Philippines in 2019, the Republic were handed their first-ever defeat at the biennial Games by eventual champions Indonesia. Singapore had a perfect run of 27 consecutive men’s water polo gold medals at the Games until that loss. They drew with hosts Philippines to finish with a bronze that year.
The sport was omitted from the 2022 edition in Hanoi.
Meanwhile, the Singapore women’s water polo team also secured victory over Indonesia on Sunday, winning 10-6. Ranice Yap, Koh Xiao Li, Heather Lee scored twice each on top of goals by Koh Ting Ting, Abielle Yeo, Melissa Chan and Chow Yan Teng.
They will likely earn a silver medal after Friday’s 11-4 loss to Thailand, who will secure gold with a win over Indonesia on Tuesday. Only the top two sides in this three-team event will be awarded medals.
Singapore women’s coach Luo Nan said: “Our goal was to secure the silver medal and challenge for the gold medal. It was unfortunate that we were not able to play our best against Thailand, but this match has given us more certainly of the direction we need to move towards and areas that we need to work on.”