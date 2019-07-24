Scott's snub sours Sun's success

GWANGJU (South Korea) • It was another day of podium drama at the Fina World Championships yesterday, as Duncan Scott added fuel to the fire that was started by Mack Horton by refusing to shake hands with 200m freestyle gold medallist Sun Yang or pose for photos after the medal ceremony.

China's Sun was handed the title after Lithuanian Danas Rapsys was disqualified, while Britain's Scott, who finished joint third, snubbed the Chinese winner on the podium.

Sun, who served a doping ban in 2014 and was labelled a "drug cheat" by Australian Horton before the Rio Olympics last year, is again under a doping cloud after a leaked Fina doping panel report alleged that he smashed vials with blood sample after being tested last year.

He got the green light to compete here after being cleared by Fina, but the World Anti-Doping Agency is seeking to overturn the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Scott congratulated silver medallist Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japan and Russian Martin Malyutin, who finished in the same time as him, but completely blanked Sun.

Sun reacted angrily and taunted Scott: "You're a loser, I'm a winner." The Briton also refused to take part in a group photo on the podium.

"My victory was because of my hard work. I continued to keep fighting, I didn't give up when I was in second place," insisted Sun, who finished in 1min 44.93sec, with Matsumoto 0.29sec behind while Malyutin and Scott were a 0.41sec further adrift.

Stepping off the podium, Sun turned around and waited for Scott before raising his arms and pointing his finger at his rival.

AT LOGGERHEADS You're a loser, I'm a winner... I am clean, yes. SUN YANG, China swimmer, in two separate exchanges with Britain's Duncan Scott, who refused to shake his hand and take a group photo on the podium.

In a video captured, Sun was also heard saying: "I am clean, yes."

Scott gave only a brief response to reporters when asked, saying: "You (the media) do quite a job of making sure everyone continues to know about it and so I guess that's all I have got to say about it."

The crowd at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Centre had mixed reactions, with Chinese fans jeering while others cheered Scott as he left the pool deck. World governing body Fina later issued warning letters to both Sun and Scott for their "inadequate behaviour".

Breaststroke king Adam Peaty backed his teammate, saying he was "completely right"and added: "The most important thing is you have the right to a voice and Duncan showed his voice, and so did the crowd.

"So it's completely fair whatever is going on behind the scenes is obviously not going right because, if the fans aren't wanting Sun, I don't even know why he's here."

On Sunday, Horton refused to share the podium with Sun after he finished the 400m free in second place behind the Chinese swimmer. The pair also eyeballed each other yesterday as their paths crossed on the pool deck during the morning's 800m free heats.

In other finals yesterday, China's Xu Jiayu (52.43sec) and Canada's Kylie Masse (58.60sec) both retained their 100m backstroke titles.

So did Lilly King of the United States. She won the women's 100m breaststroke final in 1:04.93, 0.8sec off her world record set in Budapest 2017.

