Scotland name squad for Nations Championship

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Oct 26 - Scotland named Ollie Leatherbarrow as the only new call-up in a 37-man squad for next month’s Nations Championship tests against New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

• Coach Gregor Townsend had postponed naming his squad to offer the opportunity for candidates to prove their form in United Rugby Championship fixtures.

• English-born Leatherbarrow, who plays for Newcastle, qualifies for Scotland because of his grandmother.

• Former Australia international Jack Dempsey is included despite his move to a Japanese club, which means he is unavailable for next year’s Six Nations.

• Darcy Graham, Jamie Ritchie and Duhan van der Merwe have been included after returning from injuries, but veteran lock Grant Gilchrist misses out.

• Scotland host the All Blacks on November 7 at Murrayfield.

Squad

Backs: Fergus Burke (Saracens), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Huw Jones (Toulon), Tom Jordan (Bristol Bears), Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse), Stafford McDowall, Kyle Rowe (both Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Bath), Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu (all Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (Toulon)

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Alex Craig, Rory Darge (all Glasgow Warriors), Jack Dempsey (Toshiba Brave Lupus), Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson (both Glasgow Warriors), Jonny Gray (Perpignan), Gregor Hiddleston (Glasgow Warriors), Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Leatherbarrow (Newcastle Falcons), Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors), Liam McConnell (Edinburgh), Elliot Millar Mills (Northampton Saints), Jamie Ritchie (Glasgow Warriors), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland, Seb Stephen, Max Williamson (all Glasgow Warriors). REUTERS