Scotland name four uncapped players for Six Nations

EDINBURGH - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has largely gone with his tried and tested after naming four uncapped players in a 39-man squad for their Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff on Feb. 3, the Scottish Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

Props Alec Hepburn and Will Hurd, utility back Harry Paterson and winger Arron Reed were all included for the first time by Townsend. Hepburn qualifies through his father, who was born in Scotland, likewise Reed from Sale Sharks.

Leicester Tigers' loosehead Hurd represented Scotland at under-20 level while Paterson, who can play both at wing and full-back, won caps for Scotland in sevens rugby.

The rest of Townsend's squad, for which a captain is still to be named, has much of a familiar look, with 15 players from Glasgow Warriors, 13 from Edinburgh and a further 11 who ply their trade outside Scotland.

Scotland squad:

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Bhatti, Andy Christie, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Alec Hepburn, Will Hurd, Johnny Matthews, WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Sam Skinner, George Turner, Glen Young

Backs: Adam Hastings, Ben Healy, George Horne, Darcy Graham, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Harry Paterson, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Arron Reed, Kyle Rowe, Finn Russell, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White. REUTERS