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Nov 27 - Scotland are back to full strength for Sunday’s Nations Championship seventh-place playoff clash against Argentina at Twickenham, with coach Gregor Townsend making 11 changes to the starting lineup on Friday.

• Scotland also had multiple changes for their last match, a 67–5 victory over Japan at Murrayfield last Saturday when they gave several players a rare start in the side

• Finn Russell returns to drive the team from fly-half with only four players – Darcy Graham, Rory Hutchinson, Jamie Dobie and Jonny Gray – retained from last week’s win

• Captain Rory Darge was also named in last weekend’s starting lineup but then withdrawn because of injury, while Magnus Bradbury makes his first start of the Nations Championship at number eight. It will be his first Scotland start since the victory over Tonga last November

• In the front row, British & Irish Lions Rory Sutherland and Ewan Ashman – the scorer of a hat-trick against the All Blacks – return alongside D’Arcy Rae, who will make his first appearance of the campaign as Zander Fagerson drops to the bench

• Scotland finished fourth in the Northern Hemisphere table after four wins and two defeats in their six cross-hemisphere fixtures

Team: 15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Rory Hutchinson, 11-Darcy Graham, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Jamie Dobie, 8-Magnus Bradbury, 7-Rory Darge (captain), 6-Josh Bayliss, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Gregor Brown, 3-D’Arcy Rae, 2-Ewan Ashman, 1-Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16-Seb Stephen, 17-Nathan McBeth, 18- Zander Fagerson, 19- Max Williamson, 20-Liam McConnell, 21-Ollie Leatherbarrow, 22-George Horne, 23-Tom Jordan REUTERS