Scotland hold off superb Wales comeback to win Six Nations classic

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Scotland - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - February 3, 2024 Wales' Adam Beard jumps during a line out REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Scotland - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - February 3, 2024 Scotland's Huw Jones in action with Wales' Nick Tompkins and Aaron Wainwright Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Scotland - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - February 3, 2024 Wales' Rio Dyer celebrates scoring their second try REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Scotland - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - February 3, 2024 Wales' Rio Dyer scores their second try REUTERS/Carl Recine
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Scotland - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - February 3, 2024 Scotland's Huw Jones reacts REUTERS/Carl Recine
CARDIFF - Winger Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries as Scotland claimed a dramatic first win in Cardiff for 22 years after withstanding a remarkable fightback from Wales to seal a 27-26 victory on Saturday.

Prop Pierre Schoeman also crossed for a try for the visitors who led 27-0 early in the second half and looked like racking up a record score against the Welsh before yellow cards for hooker George Turner and centre Sione Tuipulotu killed their momentum and the hosts scored 26 unanswered points.

Wales, who picked up two bonus points, burst into life to use their numerical advantage to great effect, scoring four tries through flankers James Botham and Alex Mann, winger Rio Dyer and number eight Aaron Wainwright.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend will be concerned by his side’s capitulation having been so dominant in the first half, while Wales counterpart Warren Gatland will rue six lost lineouts on their own throw, several in attacking situations. REUTERS

