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Scotland edge Australia 15-12 in Nations Championship

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EDINBURGH, Nov 15 - Scotland held on for a narrow 15-12 win over Australia in the Nations Championship at Murrayfield on Sunday, deepening the gloom for next year's World Cup hosts.

Both sides scored two tries in an attritional and error-ridden battle that featured few moments of quality and a scoreless spell lasting more than 45 minutes.

Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey went over for Scotland in the opening 27 minutes and Finn Russell added a conversion for a 12-5 halftime lead.

Russell's penalty stretched the advantage to 15-5 with six minutes remaining, before Max Jorgensen crossed in the final minute and Ben Donaldson converted. Australia had opened their account through winger Harry Potter's first-half try. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.