Scotland challenge merits of misconduct charge

TOKYO • The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) yesterday questioned whether misconduct charges for its comments about the potential cancellation of Scotland's World Cup game with Japan last weekend were "appropriate".

Tournament organisers said on Tuesday the association would be referred to a disputes committee after SRU chief executive Mark Dodson had threatened legal action if the Pool A match was cancelled, after three other fixtures were nixed owing to Typhoon Hagibis.

Scotland would be eliminated had Sunday's game against Japan been axed and counted as a 0-0 draw, but the match went ahead, and their 28-21 loss to the hosts meant it was only the second time in their history they failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

In response to World Rugby's misconduct charges, the local governing body said in official statement yesterday: "Following receipt of correspondence yesterday from World Rugby, Scottish Rugby confirms that it has received a notice of complaint from Rugby World Cup.

"If misconduct proceedings are to proceed, Scottish Rugby looks forward to receiving a fair hearing in this matter."

The death toll from Hagibis, one of the worst typhoons to hit the country, yesterday rose to 74, and the union said it "stands with the great people of Japan".

"Scottish Rugby once again expresses its sincere condolences to the people of Japan and all those affected by Typhoon Hagibis, which struck last weekend," it added.

"We have been able to convey our best wishes directly to the mayor of Yokohama and the chairman of the Japanese Rugby Union."

The success of Japan - the first Asian team to reach the last eight - has brought some respite with the country reeling from the storm and the Brave Blossoms want to keep providing hope in trying times.

Utility back Ryohei Yamanaka yesterday warned quarter-final opponents South Africa that on Sunday, they will "go out and give everything we have".

REUTERS