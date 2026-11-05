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Scotland at full strength for clash with All Blacks

Nov 5 - Scotland named a full-strength side on Thursday for their clash against New Zealand in the Nations Championship at Murrayfield on Saturday, making wholesale changes from their last outing.

• Only Gregor Brown, who moves from the back of the scrum to the second row, and prop Rory Sutherland remain from the starting lineup in Scotland’s last test against Fiji in mid-July when they won 33-17

• Sutherland starts at loosehead with Pierre Schoeman on the bench, making hooker Ewan Ashman the only player from Edinburgh Rugby in the starting XV while there are 10 players from Glasgow Warriors

• Coach Gregor Townsend had some tough selection calls and picked British & Irish Lion Huw Jones to make a comeback from injury alongside captain Sione Tuipulotu at centre, while Kyle Rowe got the nod for fullback ahead of Blair Kinghorn

• Matt Fagerson returns from a groin injury to start at blind-side flank

• Scotland's top two try scorers, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe, were left out of the matchday squad

Team: 15-Kyle Rowe, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 11-Jamie Dobie, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Rory Darge, 6-Matt Fagerson, 5-Scott Cummings, 4-Gregor Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Ewan Ashman, 1-Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16-Gregor Hiddleston, 17-Pierre Schoeman, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Max Williamson, 20-Josh Bayliss, 21-George Horne, 22-Tom Jordan, 23-Blair Kinghorn REUTERS