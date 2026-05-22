Victoria Junior College prevail in penalty shoot-out to reclaim A Div boys’ football crown

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SINGAPORE – Deja vu greeted Victoria Junior College (VJC) goalkeeper Ian Iskandar Azmeen when the A Division boys’ football final against St Joseph’s Institution (SJI) on May 21 went into a penalty shoot-out.

After both sides were locked at 1-1 after extra time at Our Tampines Hub, the first-year junior college student’s mind flashed back to the 2025 National School Games (NSG) B Division quarter-finals.

Then, he had turned out for Victoria School against Meridian Secondary School in a match that also had to be decided on penalties. But he was unable to save a single spot kick as his team lost 4-1.

On May 21, however, things turned out differently. Rising to the occasion, Ian made diving saves to thwart SJI’s first two attempts, helping his team prevail 3-1 on spot kicks to reclaim the title they last won in 2024.

Recalling the 2025 setback as a “sting”, Ian said: “That really affected my confidence in saving penalties, but I needed to put it aside and just focused on what’s in front of me (today).”

The 17-year-old said he relied on a visualisation technique, adding: “Before every penalty, I faced the net and visualised myself in the penalty-taker’s shoes.

“Then I just imagined where they’re going to shoot, so when they shot, I just dived that way.

Victoria Junior College players rushing to celebrate with goalkeeper Ian Iskandar Azmeen (in black) after their victory. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

“I just blocked out everything. I just believed in myself and put faith in God.”

Ian’s heroics also enabled VJC coach Tan Yew Hwee to win the A Division boys’ final through a penalty shoot-out for the first time, having lost via football’s Russian roulette in a title-decider on three previous occasions.

Tan, who has now won the A Division boys’ title 11 times since being with the school’s programme in 1995, admitted that his first thoughts were “not again” as the match headed into penalties.

“But we have been training quite hard and putting in the practice,” added the 56-year-old. “So I had confidence in the boys.”

His mantra was simple – mentality over tactics.

“I told them football is not just about playing with a system, but about playing with your heart,” Tan said.

“If you want it badly enough, you’ll play real hard. That’s where it comes in.”

VJC captain Rae Peh, playing in only his second NSG season, credited his teammates for fighting until the end after going behind.

Captain Karlheinz Oma Koppe from St Joseph’s Institution heading the ball. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

A pre-match ritual, where the players huddled in the locker room and sang the school anthem together, also helped to lift their spirits and fuelled their determination to avenge 2025’s 2-0 semi-final defeat by SJI.

“(It helped us) embody the school spirit and knowing that going out there, we are just going to fight as one team, as one school,” said the 17-year-old midfielder.

The only player in the squad with experience in both the national youth set-up and club football with BG Tampines Rovers, Rae’s composed leadership also proved crucial. Drawing on his vast game experiences and past high-pressure situations, he emphasised that self-assurance was key.

“When we were down by one goal, like just now, it’s knowing how to stay calm and not get too emotional. You can always come back. We never lost hope up until the last minute.”

In sweltering 31 deg C heat, both sides started aggressively, with heavy challenges and sliding tackles marking a fiercely contested opening spell, though neither side could convert chances.

Jareth Tay from St Joseph's Institution (No. 13) fighting for the ball with Victoria Junior College’s Rae Peh (bottom) and Joshua Krisnanto. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

SJI broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Carreira Salvador fired home his 11th goal of the season to give his side the lead. SJI goalkeeper Ang Siew Ee also stood firm, repeatedly denying VJC’s attacking efforts.

Kaden Han from Victoria Junior College (in yellow) tussling for the ball with Ryan Seak from St Joseph’s Institution. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

VJC’s patient probing was finally rewarded in the 63rd minute when Kaden Han delivered a precise cross for Dylan Ng, who struck his first goal of the season.

It was a significant moment for the midfielder, who had returned from injury after being sidelined since the opening match of his first NSG campaign, as his secondary school did not offer football as a CCA.

The deadlock extended in extra time as the match evolved into a game of attrition. Fatigue began to show with both sides struggling with cramps, prompting substitutions as the game headed to a nervy shoot-out.

The stage was then set for Ian to perform his heroics for VJC, who converted from the spot though Rae, Rohit Abraham and Xavier Tan to spark jubilant celebrations among their supporters.

Victoria Junior College players celebrating after winning the penalty shoot-out. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

SJI captain Karlheinz Koppe said that the result was “very disappointing”, adding that his team had also been exhausted.

“We worked very hard for this, but some things just don’t go your way,” he said. “When it comes down to penalties, it’s really just about fate…

“We scored first, everything went well, but penalties just didn’t go our way.”