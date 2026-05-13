Tyan Foong inspires VJC comeback over RI to seal 12th straight A Div girls’ football title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – Shocked by an early goal from their rivals Raffles Institution (RI), Tyan Foong rode the waves of pressure on May 13 to inspire Victoria Junior College (VJC) to a 2-1 comeback win and a 12th straight National School Games A Division football title.

Tyan, a national wakeboarder who won silver at the Thailand SEA Games last December, kept faith in her team despite them conceding an early goal at Our Tampines Hub.

The 17-year-old said: “I know my team’s abilities, and I know that we’d always bounce back from whatever challenges that we meet, especially since we kept our heads up after the first goal, so I’m very happy.

“There’s definitely pressure, because our school counted on us for getting that 12th win in a row, but we didn’t let that get to us like at any point of the game, we just went out there to play our best and have fun on the pitch.”

VJC captain Thanya Kathiravan, 18, added: “Even when RI scored the first goal, we didn’t give up, we knew we still had it. They gave us a good fight, and I really respect that.

“But I’m immensely proud of my team for pushing through no matter what, and we really showed that we wanted it more, and that’s how we got it.”

Spectators from both sides witnessed a cagey opening in the final on May 13, as rain fell on the Tampines Hub pitch.

Both teams had not conceded a single goal en route to the match, and it was the defending champions who turned on the pressure early.

But it was RI who drew first blood against the run of play in the 10th minute, following a free kick from midfielder Calista Dodson.

VJC’s clearance fell kindly to RI vice-captain Bernadette Kong, who slammed the ball into the bottom corner to spark wild celebrations from the RI support.

Coming into the final as the underdog, RI’s dogged defence drew loud cheers from their supporters with every clearance, though they were largely pinned in their own half by their opponents.

VJC’s best chance for an equaliser fell to Ruby Tjipto, whose 16th-minute strike rattled the underside of the crossbar before bouncing away, much to the relief of RI goalkeeper Jin Bofang.

RI’s resolute defence was finally breached in the 39th minute when Tyan floated a free kick from 25 metres out, with Bofang only able to palm the ball into the roof of the net.

Bofang was by far the busier of the two goalkeepers, making multiple saves as VJC peppered at her goal.

VJC’s pressure finally paid off in the 55th minute when a loose ball fell to Tyan, and the centreback turned midfielder arrowed her shot into the top corner.

(From left) Raffles Institution goalkeeper Jin Bofang saving a shot from Thanya Kathiravan, with Kaiyama Sayu looking on, during the A Division girls’ football final at Our Tampines Hub on May 13. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Bernadette, 17, who represented Singapore in chess at the 2025 SEA Games, said: “It’s a hard fought game and we’re also very proud of ourselves for keeping it so close, playing our best and we left it all on the pitch.

“We needed to be a bit more cautious on defence, because VJ are a very strong attacking team. But other than that, we just tried to enjoy this match as well, because getting to the finals in itself, already quite a big achievement.”

Crediting her teammates for their efforts, RI custodian Bofang, 17, added: “My defence team did amazing as usual and the entire season, they have been playing their best.

“I’m very, very grateful for them because without them, I would have so much more to do.”

Bernadette Kong (right) defending against Mysha Emilia Ansar, with Geraldine Yao looking on. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

RI coach Leong Chee Mun admitted that he was “very surprised” when his team scored the opening goal. He said: “Before the game, I told the girls to just focus on the performance, have a good game and don’t worry about results.

“I (told them) don’t change anything, ‘you scored a goal doing what is right, then why change? But let’s be a bit more cautious, because VJ will come back stronger.’

“I think we had a very good final, both teams played very well and it was very exciting.”