Twins who just made it to Express score high in IB

Six years ago, Chong Wei Kit and his twin brother Wei Guan enrolled in the Singapore Sports School (SSP) with Primary School Leaving Examination scores of 203 and 207 respectively, just about qualifying them for the Express course.

"PSLE was coming, but at the time, I didn't care about academics and I didn't study at all, I played a ton of computer games," Wei Kit, 18, told the media yesterday. "My mum got very angry, but during that time, I didn't want to listen to anyone, I just wanted to do things by myself. I just wanted to do sports."