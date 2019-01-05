Twins who just made it to Express score high in IB

Twins Chong Wei Guan (left) and Wei Kit are among the Singapore Sports School's top scorers. Wei Guan scored 43 points in the International Baccalaureate exam while Wei Kit scored 44 points, out of a maximum of 45.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Chong Wei Guan (top) is a hurdler while Wei Kit is a high jumper. Wei Kit says their mother, who is a single parent, is a huge inspiration.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Duo among top scorers at S'pore Sports School, where they learnt to juggle sports and studies

Six years ago, Chong Wei Kit and his twin brother Wei Guan enrolled in the Singapore Sports School (SSP) with Primary School Leaving Examination scores of 203 and 207 respectively, just about qualifying them for the Express course.

"PSLE was coming, but at the time, I didn't care about academics and I didn't study at all, I played a ton of computer games," Wei Kit, 18, told the media yesterday. "My mum got very angry, but during that time, I didn't want to listen to anyone, I just wanted to do things by myself. I just wanted to do sports."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 05, 2019, with the headline 'Twins who just made it to Express score high in IB'. Print Edition | Subscribe
