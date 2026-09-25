Tchoukball joins National School Games roster from 2027; trampoline to be phased out

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Tchoukball has officially been added to the National School Games roster – a first since fencing in 2011.

SINGAPORE – Tchoukball will join the National School Games (NSG) from 2027, the first new sport added to the inter-school competition since fencing in 2011.

The sport will be introduced across all divisions of the Singapore Primary Schools Sports Council (SPSSC) and Singapore Schools Sports Council (SSSC), the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced during the NSG Colours Award and Closing Ceremony at Kent Ridge Secondary School on Sept 25.

MOE cited growing student interest and participation, as well as the increasing number of schools offering tchoukball as a co-curricular activity, as reasons for its inclusion.

At the same time, trampoline, a discipline of gymnastics, will be progressively retired from the NSG by 2029 after a review that took into account sustained low participation at the Games, said the ministry.

All three secondary divisions will continue as usual in 2027. In 2028, only the A and B divisions will be held, and only if there are at least three registered participants from two different schools. MOE said it is working with Singapore Gymnastics to ensure students can still access competition opportunities.

Artistic and rhythmic gymnastics will remain part of the school sports calendar.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Singapore Gymnastics noted that the decision was made by MOE, and that the national sports association is “disappointed by this development and recognise the concerns it may cause among students, parents, coaches, schools and clubs”.

“Singapore Gymnastics (SG) will work with MOE and relevant stakeholders on the transition arrangements for affected student-athletes. This includes exploring how participation and achievements at recognised SG competitions may support school-based recognition, including eligibility for school Colours Awards during the transition period,” said its statement.

“Despite this change, trampoline gymnastics will continue to be an important discipline within Singapore’s gymnastics community. SG remains committed to supporting its long-term development and ensuring that trampoline gymnasts continue to have access to meaningful competitive opportunities.”

Tchoukball’s inclusion, which was first reported in ST, will take the NSG roster to 30 sports. The 2026 edition, which ran from January to August, featured more than 70,000 student-athletes from more than 300 schools.

The Tchoukball Association of Singapore (TBAS) will co-organise the tchoukball competition with MOE and the school convenor will be announced during the Schools Sports Council annual general meeting.

TBAS general secretary Delane Lim, who is also president of the International Tchoukball Federation, said: “We are happy that Tchoukball will become part of the National School Games. This did not happen overnight. It has taken continued engagement, perseverance, development and proving ourselves as a national sports association and trusted partner.

“I am especially grateful to ActiveSG for the opportunity to co-convene the Inter-School Tchoukball Championships, which helped us learn, grow and prepare for this next chapter.

“This is a significant milestone, but also a new starting point. Our responsibility now is to ensure every student-athlete has a positive sporting experience, supported by good coaches, officials and strong systems.”

Tchoukball is a non-contact team sport that combines elements of handball and volleyball. Players score by throwing the ball onto an angled rebound frame, and points are won when opponents fail to catch the rebound.

The sport was introduced to Singapore by the People’s Association in 2003, and TBAS was formed in 2006. More than 3,000 people play it here.

It already has a presence in schools through TBAS’ annual inter-school competitions, which involve more than 1,000 student-athletes across five divisions from primary to tertiary level. Six teams compete at the POL-ITE level and seven in the Singapore University Games.