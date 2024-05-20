Taiwan trip inspires Nanyang Junior College girls’ basketball team to historic victory

SINGAPORE – The Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei has a special place in Taiwan’s history. In the 1980s, it was the site of many pro-democracy gatherings which influenced political reforms.

A stone’s throw away from the famed location is Jinou Girls High School. There, a different form of progress took place for a group of young Singaporean students from Nanyang Junior College (NYJC).

For five days during the March holidays, the NYJC girls’ basketball team trained at Jinou, a stint which helped them make a historic breakthrough at the National School Games.

On May 20, they clinched the school’s maiden A Division girl’s title after overcoming defending champions Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) 57-44 in the final at the OCBC Arena. The result was a reverse of the 2023 final, where NYJC fell 53-44.

NYJC captain Matilda Lai, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP), credited their victory to the team’s short Taiwan trip.

JC2 student Matilda, who scored a game-high 26 points, told The Straits Times: “It was an eye-opening experience because they (Jinou) are better than any team we faced here.

“Coming into this game, we were thinking that if we could stay with that team, we can beat any team here.”

While the NYJC girls lost a friendly match 80-40 to Jinou, a top-four Division One team in Taiwan’s High School Basketball League, they learnt valuable lessons.

Small forward Charlene Ang, who scored 15 points, said: “They taught us how we should never give up and always play our best and fight for every ball.

“I think that’s the main point. Like, even when you’re down, you should never give up.”

Fortunately, NYJC were in control for the majority of the final which was played in four 10-minute periods. They extended a 16-13 advantage after the first quarter to a 31-20 lead at half-time.

By the end of the third quarter, NYJC were 49-33 up. While HCI went on a 6-0 run at the start of the final quarter, NYJC scored eight of the last 13 points to secure the win.