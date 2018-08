Their school motto is "Breakthrough" and that is what Seng Kang Secondary School's C Division girls' hockey team did when they claimed the Schools National title yesterday.

Seng Kang had been allowed to develop hockey as a niche sport since May 2009. But it had drawn a blank - until yesterday when, in front of a boisterous crowd of 400, their C girls beat last year's champions Crescent Girls' School 1-0 in the final at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium.