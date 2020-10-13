School Sports: Stepping out of comfort zone pays off for hockey player Tiffany Lim at SSSC Colours Awards

SINGAPORE - When hockey player Tiffany Lim first joined the national Under-21 squad last year, the then 15-year-old felt out of place as she was the youngest in team.

While she felt intimated by her older and more experienced teammates, they were welcoming and helped her to master skills on the pitch. Off the pitch, they would also show interest in her life and offer advice.

The Seng Kang Secondary School student said: "My teammates always give me opportunities that allow me to improve and become a better player in general."

She took about two months to gel with her teammates and now feels a part of the team, who won the AirAsia Women's Junior Asian Hockey Federation Cup last year.

Tiffany's success at the tournament and her efforts in school saw her named the Best Sportsgirl for hockey at the Singapore Sports Council (SSSC) Colours Awards on Tuesday (Oct 13).

The 16-year-old has been volunteering as a school sports leaders since Secondary 1, a role that requires her to help out at major sports events in her school, as well as assist other schools with their sports carnivals.

The award came as a surprise to Tiffany, who has been playing the sport for six years. She said: "I was quite sceptical that they would choose me because I'm just a regular girl in a neighbourhood school and after I heard the news, I was quite happy because my diligence hasn't gone unnoticed, which motivates me to do better in the future."

Tiffany is one of the 39 student-athletes who has been named the Best Sportsboy and Best Sportsgirl for the SSSC Colours Awards, which will see 309 student-athletes recognised for their sporting achievements and good character this year.