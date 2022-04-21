School Sports: Spectators line stadium perimeter to watch ACS(I) win rugby gold

SINGAPORE - School rugby finals are typically a boisterous affair with alumni, students and parents from both camps packing the stadiums to cheer on their teams.

The noise levels at this year's National School Games (NSG) have gone down significantly as spectators are not allowed owing to the pandemic, but about 50 family members and friends who turned up for the National B Division rugby final on Thursday (April 21) made sure that the players could hear them even from afar.

They lined the perimeter of the Ministry of Education (Evans) Stadium to catch the tussle between Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and ACS (Barker Road), donning school jerseys and carrying banners decorated with the ACS colours of blue and yellow.

Thursday's match was a special occasion for both players and supporters as it was a first all-ACS final in close to a decade. And just like in 2013, ACS(I) emerged victorious against their Barker counterparts to retain their B Division title.

ACS(I) captain Ryan Ong, 16, said: "We relish the opportunity to play in front of our friends and parents. Having no one in the stands was hard for us to accept at some point but our parents came to support us from outside the stadium and we're grateful for that."

Among the supporters was executive assistant Chiew Pei Shan, who was there watch her son Jedd Tan play for ACS(I).

The 42-year-old had initially been disappointed that spectators were not allowed into the venue. But on the first day of the rugby competition, she joined the other parents to look for places around the stadium where they could catch the action.

Chiew, who has supported her son since he picked up rugby in Primary 5, said: "It's hard to be part of their lives as they grow older so every chance we get, we want to participate in what they're doing."

Back in the NSG after a two-year hiatus, this year's rugby competition was contested in a sevens format instead of the usual 15s, with the final played across two matches comprising different line-ups.

It did not take long for ACS(I) to stamp their authority as Javier Ling scored a try early in the first half. The scrum-half added a second try at the end of the period to take the defending champions to 14-0 and victory in the first match.

The second match was a closer contest, with Oscar McEwin's sole try giving ACS(I) the 5-0 win.

Noting that the lead up to this year's NSG had not been easy, ACS(I) coach Adrian Chong said there was a sense of relief after the final.

Chong, 55, said: "It was quite tough preparing for this. We're so used to playing 15s and sevens is totally different. A lot of delays and postponements did not help, but the mentality of the boys was really strong so I'm very happy."