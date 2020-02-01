School sports must offer lessons and the recent 32-0 football match teaches us little

SINGAPORE - Everything attached to the word "school" must involve some idea of teaching. The dictionary insists on it, describing the places of our childhood as "institutions for educating children". And so every place children go, even beyond the walls of a school, must be a version of a classroom. It could be a museum, a nature park or even the sports field. This is merely sweaty learning.

School does things to us we don't even recognise till we're older. Till we lose a match as an adult and automatically extend a congratulatory hand without wondering, who taught us this. Actually coaches as teachers did, or was it teachers as our coaches?

Where did you discover that waiting to be selected was agonising? How did you figure out not to celebrate in a rival's face and pick her up as she lies fallen? Where did you learn to respect equipment and to keep pushing because you never wanted to let your pals down?

Where? School.

In school we learn about the very thing that we sometimes forget as adults. The invisible line. The line that separates a fun, competitive, civil activity from a rule-bending, ruthless, business that is professional sport. The line between joy and work. The line that also denotes how far we should go in anything - in behaviour, in bullying, in goals scored.

And 32-0, as a score, just goes too far.

The 32-0 result isn't learning because it teaches little. As a search for excellence it is empty, as an education in adversity it is somewhat hollow. What do you expect young kids to say later except that "we're fine". They well might be, for a single encounter may not necessarily leave a disfiguring mark. But in a sporting planet where the mental health of athletes is a rapidly growing concern, what type of larger environment do we wish to create? This isn't elite sport, senior or junior, it's schools, for God's sake.

The odd expert might say, "It toughens up kids". Oh please. We want young schoolkids to play their best and others to learn how to lose, but by 10-0 both objectives have been achieved and the single most vital element to school sports has been lost. Fun.

Amanda J. Visek, of the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, did a study in 2014 - talking mainly to kids and also parents and coaches - to find out what makes sport fun for kids. Of the 81 ranked determinants, winning was 48th.

Related Story Lopsided 32-0 score in National School Games football match stirs debate

Fun is the operative word, for out here on the school field no professional reputations are at stake, no salary to be justified, no goal difference to be acutely aware of, no massive victory to be aimed for so as to gain a psychological edge for a later meeting. This is sport through the prism of a child, not the world of Real Madrid.

In the grown-up leagues that we watch every weekend, players are trained, hardened and employed to do their best. For them, winning is their purpose and quite correctly they do not patronise each other. In the 1988 French Open final, Steffi Graf beat Natasha Zvereva 6-0, 6-0. Then they shook hands.

There was rightfully no mercy rule in that match, but there is in some American school sports. Sometimes coaches agree to reduce the time left in a game, others agree a game ends when a certain score is reached. The idea of this rule is interesting and yet it is also somewhat sad: have we so lost our compass about what is going too far that we need a written rule?

This is not about the boys who played the game, this is about us who lead them. We're learning, too, because in modern times what is acceptable on a sports field, at any level, has become blurred. This is a perfect opportunity for us to debate it and to decide on the message we wish to send. And to remind ourselves why we want our kids to go and kick a ball.