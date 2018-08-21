School sports: ACS(I) thrash St Andrew's Secondary 60-0 to retain C Division rugby title

SINGAPORE - Anglo Chinese School (Independent) comprehensively defeated arch-rivals St Andrew's Secondary 60-0 in the boys' C Division rugby final on Monday (Aug 20) to clinch the school's third title in a row.

The team had beaten the same opponents in the preliminaries 27-12 last month but that score was nearly matched by the end of the first half at Queenstown Stadium, as ACS (I) stormed to a 22-0 lead with four tries and one conversion.

The second half was even more one-sided with ACS (I) running riot with 28 points from three tries, four conversions and a penalty.

Hans Garcia, Chi Yong Jia and Braydon Yu scored a brace of tries each, with skipper Ian Tay, James Toh and Cedric Teo adding one try apiece.

ACS (I) head coach Adrian Chong lauded his young charges' maturity and composure.

"The boys were able to hold their nerve and make good decisions on the field. They carried out everything according to the plan," he said.

"We definitely were not expecting the score to be this lopsided, but I think the opposing team kind of hung their heads a bit after we scored the first try of the second half."

Flanker Hans was recognised as ACS (I)'s player of the season, scoring nine tries in total for the C Division tournament, but head coach Chong reserved praise for prop James.

"James was just tireless and his work-rate was fantastic. He sometimes tries too hard and ends up making mistakes but, in the final, he did everything that was expected of him," said Chong.

ACS (I) swept all three schools titles last year but were denied the B Division trophy this year by St Andrew's in March after a late penalty put the Saints up 13-10.

In the A Division final in May, ACS (I) beat Raffles Institution 26-14.