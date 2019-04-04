School sports: ACS(I) stun defending champs St Andrew's with late comeback to reclaim B Division rugby title

SINGAPORE - Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) staged a remarkable fightback to clinch the Schools National B Division rugby title with a last-gasp 15-13 win over St Andrew's Secondary at Queenstown Stadium on Thursday (April 4).

Trailing 13-5 with 17 minutes left, the yellow and blue hoops of ACS refused to give up, kept calm by recycling the ball from flank to flank before gaps opened.

The patient strategy paid off when Kaylen Chin reduced the deficit to 13-10 in the 69th minute against the defending champions.

And, three minutes into stoppage time, full-back Kenji Chng surged past a crowd of blue and white shirts to score the winning try to cue joyous celebration from the travelling ACS support.

Since Greenridge won the second of their two consecutive titles in 1996, the B Division title has been dominated by ACS and the Saints, with the former now amassing 16 crowns since 1997.