School Sports: ACS(I) beat ACS (Barker Road) to reclaim C Division boys' tennis title

SINGAPORE - Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) won the Schools National C Division boys' tennis title on Thursday (July 26).

They beat Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), who edged out defending champions Raffles Institution in the semi-finals, 5-0 in the final at the Ministry of Education (Evans Road).

ACS(I), runners-up last year, reclaimed the championship they won in 2016.

The doubles pair of Joshua Cheng and Matthew Lim eased past Tan Ler Chieh and Aften Chin 6-1, 6-1 to give their team a 1-0 lead.

Matthias Wong and Aaron Chiu extended ACS(I)'s advantage in the second doubles match, triumphing 6-4, 6-3 over Luke Eng and Martin Lim.

Victory was sealed with Ian Lai's 6-1, 6-2 defeat of Aiden Lim while Adithya Suresh and Brendan Hendrata then won their respective singles matches to complete the rout.

In the girls' final on Tuesday morning, Methodist Girls' School beat Raffles Girls' School 4-1 to retain their crown.