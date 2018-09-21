School sports: 51 student-athletes receive top awards at end of National School Games

SINGAPORE - The 2018 National School Games officially closed on Friday (Sept 21) at the 48th Singapore School Sports Council (SSSC) Colours Awards.

A total of 51 students from 22 schools received the Best Sportsboy and Best Sportsgirl awards at CHIJ St Theresa's Convent.

The award is presented to the overall best male and female athlete from each of the 28 sports, with some sports offered to only one gender, such as netball and sepak takraw.

Award winners include footballer Putri Nur Syaliza Sazali, paddler Koen Pang and squash player Sneha Sivakumar.

More than 8,700 students from secondary schools, junior colleges and centralised institutes will receive the SSSC Colours Awards this year in recognition of their sporting achievements and display of good sporting character.

The National School Games took place from January to August, and saw about 60,000 students compete in 28 sports.