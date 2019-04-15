Saints' sweet revenge over arch-rivals ACS(I)

With just seconds left on the clock, St Andrew's Secondary School were trailing Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) 17-12 in the Singapore Schools Sevens Series Under-14 final yesterday.

It looked like the Saints' hopes of avenging last year's 31-0 loss were gone - until Sherman Lim conjured a moment of brilliance to send their supporters into delirium.

His dramatic last-gasp try at the National Stadium tied it at 17-17 at the death and, despite the missed conversion attempt, tournament rules stated that in a tie, St Andrew's would earn two more points for scoring the first try.

That gave them a 19-17 win, which was part of the line-up of activities at the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens.

Said Sherman, 14: "I feel very happy that I scored that try because we worked very hard to win this. All that training came down to this and it was important for us to win this for the school."

Prop Ian Lee, 13, scored the first try in the second minute and, with the conversion, the Saints took a 7-0 lead. ACS(I) fought back and were 10-7 up by the end of the first half, before extending their lead to 17-12. Then came Sherman's late heroics.

Saints captain Tristan Ang, 14, said: "We felt like we really had to win this back after losing last year to show the coaches, the school and ACS(I) that we can win and that it's not always just a one-sided game."

ACS(I) head coach Adrian Chong hoped this loss would prove to be a good learning experience for his charges.

"It was a big occasion for most of the boys," said.

"There were a lot of Secondary 1 students in the team, it's their first experience playing in a stadium of this size and some of them were trying to find their footing even at half-time.

"We had three good tries, but I thought we could have capitalised a bit better and we didn't defend as well as we should have."