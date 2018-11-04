Rugby: Tanglin Trust School win Sithawalla Cup at SCC International Sevens for fifth year running

SINGAPORE - They set out to retain the title their seniors have won since 2014, and Tanglin Trust School did not drop the ball as they beat United World College (Dover) 15-7 in the SCC International Rugby 7s Sithawalla Cup at the Padang on Sunday (Nov 4) afternoon.

Fraser Liang scored two tries and Toby White grabbed the other, and even though Tanglin failed to convert for extra points, the three tries were enough to extend their domination.

Tanglin captain Kit Sorgo said: "We held our own even though we are smaller, and the chemistry of having seven of us play together for four years showed as we did the simple things right.

"We dropped just one or two balls in the entire game and were able to get the ball out wide to our fast guys, who did superbly to score.

"Tanglin have a proud tradition in this competition and we didn't want to be the guys who broke the streak and I'm happy our hard work paid off today."