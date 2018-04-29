Rugby: ACS(I) thrash St Andrew's 31-0 in final of U-14 Singapore Schools Sevens Series

SINGAPORE - It was the second straight year Ng Zu Jie played at the National Stadium and the captain of the Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) rugby team felt just as nervous as he was last year.

The difference was that the 14-year-old finally tasted victory after a heartbreaking 10-12 loss to St Andrew's Secondary School in the final of Under-14 Singapore Schools Sevens Series played on the sidelines of the HSBC Singapore Sevens last year.

Yesterday, ACS(I) exacted sweet revenge when they romped to a 31-0 victory over their arch-rivals in this year's final.

"I drank a lot of water and had to go to the toilet five times before the game," Zu Jie recalled.

"I remember how nerve-wracking it was last year - and we lost to them - and that's why I was nervous again. I never really got over (the nerves) but I just went out there and played."

ACS(I) comfortably beat the Saints both times the teams met in the series (March 17 and April 7) leading up to the final, but nothing was taken for granted.

"We've already beaten them convincingly two times before today, but I still had quite a bit of doubt in my head, because they've got a few good players," added Zu Jie.

"I'm very proud that we went out there and did the job."

There is a long-standing rivalry between ACS(I) and the Saints, with the losing captain Lucas Chng vowing to do more.

"It felt very good running out onto the pitch, I was obviously excited but, once the game started, all I was thinking about was working together as a team, getting our tackles in and doing what we did in training," said the 14-year-old.

"We're disappointed that we lost, but we will train harder, get stronger and we'll get them next time. I spoke with our seniors, and they said their (ACS(I)) intensity level is much higher than the normal school level.

"So that's what we'll also have to do."

Youth was a strong theme at the Singapore Sevens, with 17-year-old referee Mary Pringle officiating the ACS(I)-Saints final, before the Under-8 and Under-10 teams took to the field as part of the Titans Ruck & Rumble 10s tournament.

It is no surprise that grand venues inspire sporting dreams in youths, and the National Stadium has a similar effect on the captains of both schools.

Zu Jie said: "I want to come back here to play when I'm older, hopefully for the Singapore national team."