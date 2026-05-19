Raffles Institution claim first A Div girls’ hockey title since 1999 with shoot-out win over Victoria Junior College

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Raffles Institution captain Danica Goh lifting the trophy after they beat Victoria Junior College 2-0 in the penalty shoot-out to clinch the NSG A Division girls’ hockey title on May 18.

SINGAPORE – As Danica Goh stepped up to take a penalty in the A Division girls’ hockey final on May 18, fear was the overwhelming emotion running through her mind.

The Raffles Institution (RI) captain had not played a single minute for the entire National School Games season after an osteochondral lesion injury and torn ligament in her right ankle in late 2025, and she was worried about letting her teammates down on the big stage.

The stakes were high as the intense final against Victoria Junior College (VJC) at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium came down to a penalty shoot-out, after RI forced a 1-1 draw with a last-gasp equaliser in regulation time.

When it came to Danica’s turn, RI held a slender 1-0 advantage after VJC missed their opening three attempts.

Putting aside her doubts, she calmly converted her effort to put her school 2-0 up before VJC missed their fourth penalty, sealing a dramatic victory and sparking jubilant celebrations as RI clinched their first A Division girls’ hockey title since 1999.

Reflecting on the moment, an emotional Danica said: “I was completely elated and relieved but at the same time, I was really scared because I knew I was going to do the shoot-out and I didn’t want to let the team down.

“I thought about the people who were around me and my team – how much hard work they’ve put in, the amount of blood, sweat and tears they’ve put into getting us here today.

“I can’t say the same for myself because I can’t do a lot of physical things, so it just empowered me to find something in me to get the job done.”

Raffles Institution captain Danica Goh taking her shot during the penalty shoot-out in their National School Games A Division girls’ hockey final against Victoria Junior College on May 18. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Although she was sidelined for the entire season, the second-year junior college student still attended every match and training session to encourage her teammates.

A week before the final, her coach approached her about the possibility of taking a penalty if the title decider went to a shoot-out.

After discussing with her parents, the 17-year-old, who is due to undergo surgery for her injuries the day after the final, agreed.

Looking back on the season, she said: “I was definitely very disappointed (to miss out on most of the season) but honestly because I injured myself late last year, I had the mental preparation to know I wouldn’t be playing this year.

“My teachers were also kind enough to put me on the team even though I couldn’t play and it made me really emotional.”

While both sides’ previous meeting in the preliminary stage in April ended in a 3-0 win for VJC, the final was a much tighter affair, with both teams carving out chances for themselves in the first quarter.

VJC, runners-up in the previous two editions after winning the title in 2023, gradually began to pile on the pressure but were unable to convert their chances.

They finally broke the deadlock in the final quarter when Marabelle Lee weaved past several RI defenders and gave VJC the lead with just over 11 minutes remaining.

Just when it appeared VJC were set to lift the title, RI’s Ge Hanyun scored from a penalty corner in the final play of the match to force a shoot-out.

RI goalkeeper Tanya Khandelwal was a commanding presence between the posts during the shoot-out, as VJC’s penalty takers could not get past her.

Tanya said: “I was focused in the moment and my main aim was to get the ball out or at least hold them in for eight seconds.

“It was the coaches’ tips on making myself look bigger and being confident that helped me take on the shoot-out. It was also easier because I’ve done it in the past few training sessions and coach has been correcting my form.”

The JC 2 student, 17, also attributed her team’s success to the hard work they had put in.

She said: “The only reason we were able to win it is because we worked together, and I’m elated that we were able to make it this far despite the odds against us.”

Raffles Institution players celebrating after winning the penalty shoot-out to clinch the NSG A Division girls’ hockey title on May 18. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

RI hockey teacher-in-charge Gopi Retnam was overjoyed, noting that many players, with the exception of those admitted through the Direct School Admission scheme, had picked up the sport only in JC.

He said: “The mentality of the girls is what really matters – the fight, the drive, the determination, the never-say-die attitude, those are the things that carry the team to the end and that’s what they really showed today.”

While it was heartbreak for VJC again as they lost their third straight A Division girls’ final, head coach Nordin Manaff praised his charges for their effort.

He said: “We were playing well and the girls tried their best, but unfortunately it was probably not their day today. We had probably 20 shots at goal and missed two flicks, it was a good final.

“We had a good season. From the start they were struggling a bit, so there’s been progression and they played better and better till the final game and that’s all we can ask for.”