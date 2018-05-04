Raffles' Anders bows out on a high

Anders Ong had no intention of losing his proud record in the Schools National boys' squash finals.

On his sixth and final appearance yesterday, the Year 2 student from Raffles Institution (RI) made it a perfect six wins out of six, beating Hwa Chong Institution's (HCI) Su Wei Zhe 11-1, 11-2, 11-1 in the third singles to help his school retain their A Division crown.

The defending champions were up 2-0 in the best-of-five final at the Kallang Squash Centre after Rau Rutvik Bairavarasu and Aaron Liang had beaten HCI's Wong Zhen Xuan and Tan Rui Zhi with identical 11-3, 11-4, 11-4 scorelines.

Anders, who has represented RI since Secondary 1 and captains the team this year, said: "After six years of inter-school competition, it's really good to end it this way."

Tan Izhi defeated Lorcan Timothy Murphy 11-13, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5 before Clement Hung's 11-3, 12-10, 11-9 win over Kieren Tan wrapped up a dominant 5-0 victory in a repeat of last year's final. RI have now lifted the A Division boys' crown thrice in the past four years.

"We were the favourites because we won last year, but we were still expecting a tough game because they (HCI) are our old rivals," said Anders. "I'm glad we managed to pull it off again."

Despite his unbeaten run in the finals and five gold medals, the 18-year-old took nothing for granted ahead of yesterday's final.

"My coach always tells us that the ball is round, anything can happen in the game," said Anders.

"(This reminds me) to not be overconfident, to play my best and to respect my opponent."

His motivation is evident through the additional work he puts in during training.

He said: "The extra sets of physical training I do and all the other times I've pushed myself harder during training is really why I fight hard, to make sure all the hard work pays off ."

Izhi, who is the only Year 1 student in the RI team, was thrilled despite the pressure. Said the 17-year-old: "I was feeling very pressured before my match because my seniors are so good and they played so well. I felt like I had to live up to their expectations.

"But playing with them helps me improve and I hope I can lead the team (to the title again) next year."

It was a contrast of emotions for HCI captain Wei Zhe as he was left to digest another runners-up finish.

But the Year 2 student was heartened by his team's effort and said: "We performed well even though we knew we were at a disadvantage as RI were the favourites."

Defending champions Anglo-Chinese Junior College will face RI in the A girls' final today.