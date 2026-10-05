Oasis Primary raises over $16,500 for ST School Pocket Money Fund to mark 10th anniversary

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Oasis Primary pupils, parents, staff and stakeholders contributed to the school’s fund-raising drive in support of STSPMF beneficiaries.

SINGAPORE – Oasis Primary School has raised $16,501.90 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) to mark its 10th anniversary celebrations, giving pupils an opportunity to put kindness into action by supporting children from low-income families.

The sum was collected through recess donations from pupils, alongside online contributions from parents and staff.

A cheque presentation ceremony was held on school grounds in Punggol on Oct 1, 2026.

The fund-raising drive was intended not only to support children in need, but also to teach Oasis Primary pupils the importance of caring for others and giving back to the community. It was one of several programmes organised for the school’s anniversary.

Other activities included literacy and art festivals, songwriting sessions held in conjunction with National Day, and a 10th anniversary art installation launched on Children’s Day.

The installation featured hand-decorated wooden pieces signed by staff and pupils and assembled into a sweeping wave of water droplets.

School leaders emphasised that the initiative was intended to be more than just a standard donation drive. In the lead-up to the collection, pupils participated in activities designed to deepen their understanding of the needs of others.

The art installation, created by pupils and staff to mark the school’s 10th anniversary, was launched on Children’s Day. PHOTO: COURTESY OF OASIS PRIMARY SCHOOL

The following week, the children set aside time to reflect on their acts of kindness and discussed ways they could continue making a positive impact on those around them.

Pupils involved in the effort also spoke about the fulfilment they found in helping others.

Primary 5 pupil, Claire Liu, shared that she chose to use her own pocket money to make a donation.

“It made me feel happy because I know it will help friends in my school who need help,” Liu said. “It showed me that sharing is important and can make others feel better.”

Explaining the objective of the drive, principal Danny Poh said: “As we celebrate our school’s 10th anniversary this year, we want our Oasis pupils to know that in addition to celebrating our growth and achievements, showing our love for the community is also important.

“Through this fund-raising effort to support the STSPMF, our students learn that small acts of kindness can make a huge and meaningful difference to the lives of others.”

He added: “We are grateful for the kind hearts and generosity of our children, parents, staff, SAC (school advisory committee) chairman David Leow and members, as well as friends of Oasis.”

Leow said he was pleased with the school’s progress over the past decade.

“I am very pleased to see the tremendous growth of Oasis Primary in these 10 years,” he said. “It is heartening to see that over the years, the school has continued to nurture its students with love, care and compassion.”

Oasis Primary pupils donating generously to STSPMF during recess. PHOTO: COURTESY OF OASIS PRIMARY SCHOOL

The beneficiary of the drive, STSPMF, was started in 2000 as a community project initiated by The Straits Times to provide pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school.

The fund serves beneficiaries from families whose per capita gross monthly household income does not exceed $1,000.

Under the scheme, primary school pupils receive $65 a month, secondary school students receive $100, and students in junior colleges, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education receive $125.

Since its inception, STSPMF has assisted more than 230,000 cases involving children and youth in need, disbursing over $110 million to support their education and social development.