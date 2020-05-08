New swim coach sees 'a ton of potential'

Three months into his new role as head coach of the Singapore Sports School's (SSP) swimming academy, Doug Djang could not be more enthusiastic about how "there is a ton of potential and ability that sits inside those walls".

The 35-year-old American took up the post in February and leads the team of coaches comprising See Puay Kheng, Fang Haijiao and Mylene Ong.

Veteran Jozsef Nagy, who joined the SSP coaching set-up in 2018, returned to his native Hungary last July for personal reasons.

Djang was co-head coach at King Aquatic Club in Washington and later the assistant coach at Phoenix Swim Club in Arizona before relocating to Singapore. Athletes he has coached include American Breeja Larson, a gold medallist in the 4x100m medley relay at the 2012 Olympics.

He described his charges here as "very teachable and coachable".

"They very quickly adapted to taking instruction in terms of technical changes and taking the lead after instructions are given," he told The Straits Times.

"Those are two aspects that we seek when we're looking at high performance athletes. We want people who don't just want to be here, but are willing to take the necessary steps in changing from the smallest thing to the biggest behaviour in order to pursue success.

"My hopes for them and their expectations will remain inside our circle until they're ready to show everybody that, but I will say that there is a ton of potential and ability that sits inside those walls, and I'm excited for when they decide they want to show it to everybody else."

The coronavirus circuit breaker measures have meant sports facilities including pools are closed but Djang believes this has positives.

He added: "If anything, it was a much-needed break for some of our student-athletes and also a great time for them to step away from the sport and reflect on their goals and process."

SSP's director of sports Tan Bee Lian said Djang will also work closely with the Singapore Swimming Association's head coach and performance director Stephan Widmer, technical director Sonya Porter and National Youth Sports Institute swimming head coach Leonard Tan.

She added: "Doug's coaching experience, coaching style and fresh perspectives will be beneficial in enhancing technical development at SSP and (in) the wider swimming community."

Julia Lium and Ritchie Oh, both 17 and Year 2 post-secondary students in the Diploma in Business Studies through-train programme, feel their stroke efficiency has improved under Djang's guidance.

Ritchie, a mid-and long-distance swimmer who competed in the 10km open-water event in his SEA Games debut last year, said: "He's made our team more motivated by pushing us with sets that are both painful and purposeful... sometimes longer sets mean longer distances with less intensity, but his sets are long and intensive."

Julia, a breaststroke swimmer, feels she has benefited from increased video analysis and circuit training sessions where pool and land sets are alternated.

She added: "He makes us push one another and hold one another accountable - if a teammate is lagging behind during a set, we cheer them on and help them instead of (only) focusing on ourselves."