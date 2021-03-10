National School Games to begin this month

The postponed National School Games (NSG), originally slated to start last month, will begin this month, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced yesterday.

But only competitions in the A, B and senior divisions of 12 of the Games' 29 sports will take place from March 29 to May 27.

The 12 sports are badminton, bowling, golf, gymnastics, rope skipping, sepak takraw, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo (poomsae), tennis, 3v3 volleyball and wushu.

They were selected because they are "considered to be of lower risk, as they are non-contact sports with no or little intermingling between students across different schools", said Mrs Tan Chen Kee, divisional director of MOE's student development curriculum division.

The C and junior divisions are expected to resume in Term 3, which starts on June 28.

Secondary schools contest the B (Secondary 3, 4 and 5) and C (Secondary 1 and 2) divisions while the A division is for junior colleges. The senior division is for Primary 5 and 6 pupils and the junior category is for those in Primary 3 to 5.

The Games' 17 other disciplines, including athletics, swimming and popular team sports like basketball, football and netball will remain suspended for now.

Noting that students are currently not eligible for vaccination, Mrs Tan said MOE's "calibrated approach" would safeguard the well-being of student athletes.

When asked why outdoor sports that appear to be of low risk - such as athletics, canoeing and swimming - were suspended, she pointed out that these "involve a larger number of students from different schools (up to 30 different schools) gathering at the competition venue concurrently", thus increasing the risk of intermingling.

MOE's announcement came as a nice surprise to Tatiana Ang, 14, who competes in golf and thought that the competition would be postponed again. The Secondary 3 student at Methodist Girls' School said: "I'm very happy as it will allow our local players to compete and harness our skills."

But basketballer Lokeysh Dongol was disappointed by the exclusion of his sport, especially since 3v3 basketball was included in the initial list of sports released by MOE on Dec 18, ahead of the start of phase three of Singapore's reopening.

For the past few weeks, the first-year student at St Andrew's Junior College and his teammates had been gearing up for the 3v3 format in training. "It feels like we've trained for nothing," lamented the 16-year-old.

There will be safe management measures in place for competitions for the 12 approved sports, including ensuring only up to eight players are allowed to interact during the games. A maximum of 50 participants will be allowed into competition venues at any one time and no spectators are allowed.

MOE added that it will "continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with the sports councils and the schools to ensure the safe conduct of NSG".

The NSG, which typically runs from January to August, is the biggest sports event in Singapore, involving about 60,000 student athletes. Last year's edition was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.