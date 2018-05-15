School Sports: Redemption for defender Marcus Tang as Victoria Junior College win first A Division boys' football title since 2013

For a year, Marcus Tang has been saddled with guilt.

The Victoria Junior College (VJC) centre back was sent off after receiving a second yellow card early in the second half of last year's Schools National A Division boys' football final against Meridian Junior College (MJC). That proved costly as his team lost 3-1.

Yesterday, the 18-year-old turned from zero to hero after scoring in the last minute to give his team a 1-0 win over the same opponents in this year's A Division final at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

It was VJC's first title since 2013 and ended MJC's four-year reign.

"The whole year, people have been mocking me for what happened (in last year's final)," recalled Marcus, a Year 2 student.

"I told myself to work harder for today's final and words cannot describe what just happened. I've been waiting for a year for this, it's truly redemption.

"When I scored, my legs were already cramping up but I used all my energy to run around the field and, when I saw my friends cheering in the stands, I couldn't be prouder of my team and my school."

The two teams were evenly matched in the tense 80-minute encounter, with both defences standing firm.

With full-time approaching, it looked like neither team could break the deadlock. Then came Marcus' moment of atonement. A VJC free kick from near the centre of the field created chaos in their opponents' penalty box.

An MJC player mistimed his header and the ball fell straight to a VJC player, who passed to Marcus to flick the ball past the goalkeeper.

The drama did not end there.

The VJC supporters were still celebrating when MJC's Kaung Htet Lu found the net a minute later.

But, to VJC's relief, the goal was disallowed due to a foul on goalkeeper and captain Kevin Wong.

The referee then blew the final whistle to spark delirium among the VJC supporters.

With the trophy in his hands and a gold medal around his neck, 18-year-old Kevin said: "We were very nervous as we wanted to prove that we weren't the same team that lost (last year).

"We didn't go into the game as underdogs, we came here to win.

"I wasn't expecting that last-minute goal. I was hoping we would hold them to penalties because we have the advantage in that so I'm very happy we managed to score."

After the match, the VJC players put on black victory jerseys prepared by their parents that read "champion" on the back.

VJC right winger Glenn Kweh, who was the tournament's top scorer with 16 goals, said: "Fitness is one of our strong points, I think we ran more than our opponents today and I'm glad our fitness training paid off."

Stunned by the defeat, MJC captain Nathanael Chua said: "We did our best and VJC gave a really tough fight, but I'm really not sure what to say about our loss."