Leow wins college event, says small stuff matters

Having played in the United States since January 2018, national golfer James Leow has learnt many things. One of them is to manage the nerves and pressure associated with competing.

At last week's Thunderbird Collegiate, he put what he learnt to good use, staying cool after trailing by one shot overnight to eventually prevail thanks to a final-round five-under 66.

He managed an eagle, 17 birdies and just five bogeys in 54 holes and finished on 14-under 199, two clear of Caden Fioroni (63) and Bastien Amat (68) who were joint-second at the Papago Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona.

Previous winners of the event include PGA Tour stars Phil Mickelson (1991, 1992), Jon Rahm (2014, 2015 and 2016) and Paul Casey (2001), all of whom are from Arizona State University like Leow.

The 25-year-old Singaporean was pleased to end his regular season in college on a high, which was his main motivation for doing well in the tournament.

He told The Straits Times: "This win means a lot to me because it's my last tournament in the regular season for college golf and I had (hip) surgery in December 2020 and was out for a year due to rehab.

"I was slowly getting back to my game and was decent in the summer but not great. A lot of work has been put in to get myself in the right shape physically and mentally. This proves that, with the support of my coaches and family, I can compete against the best amateurs in the world."

Leow, who is studying finance and graduates next month, also won the Southwestern Amateur tournament last June.

In between, however, he injured his lower back and left hip again and was out for three weeks before changing his training plan to cater for his rehabilitation process and focus on being more consistent in his strokes.

He said: "All the small stuff leads to big gains in my game. My coaches and I have talked about (working on) certain parts of my swing and making my shots more consistent.

"There's definitely an advantage for us (ASU players) because we play there regularly so we know what to expect. But (it's different) playing against a tough field (of 88) under pressure and there were nerves because it was in front of home fans.

"Having a strategy and the proper mindset going into the tournament helped me focus on the more important stuff, rather than have the external stuff distracting you."

As he closes out his college career, Leow said it has taught him to have fun rather than get nervous, adding: "I've learnt a lot about humility and adaptation. Being quick to adapt to conditions and get comfortable so that you can just play and let it flow, rather than have so much pressure on you."

He will now turn his attention to the April 25-27 Pac-12 Conference in Seattle and the National Collegiate Athletic Association golf regionals, where the top three teams will qualify for the NCAA next month.

While Leow will not defend his SEA Games gold medal in Hanoi next month because of school commitments, he will feature at the Hangzhou Asian Games in September if they are not postponed.

He is also selected for the July 1-3 Arnold Palmer Cup in Switzerland, where the top men's and women's college golfers will form two teams (United States and International) and go up against each other.

Leow said he is excited to play in Europe for the first time and thanked his coaches, family, Sport Singapore and Singapore Golf Association (SGA) for their support.

SGA president Ross Tan added: "It is a fantastic achievement for James to be selected to represent Team International at the prestigious Palmer Cup. It is a significant milestone for Singapore golf.

"We're extremely proud of James and confident that he will continue to fly Singapore's flag high."