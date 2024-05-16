Legacy builders Victoria Junior College clinch 10th A Division girls’ football title in a row

SINGAPORE – Victoria Junior College (VJC) have reigned supreme in A Division girls’ football for over a decade and the current team are not about to relinquish their stranglehold easily.

On May 16, VJC put on a five-star performance in wet conditions to claim a 10th straight National School Games A girls’ title since 2013 with a 5-0 win over Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

VJC captain Kieanne Ang said: “We were aggressive from the start, that was our strategy and we followed the plan that our coach set for us. It was a bit hard for us to put in our first goal, but once we did, the goals started coming.”

The 17-year-old admitted that there was pressure coming into the match as they were reigning champions for so long.

She said: “It was stressful, but we use this legacy to fuel us and we cannot let ourselves lose it.”

Kieanne is among seven current VJC players who featured in the 2023 final, where they beat Tampines Meridian Junior College 4-1. The others are Danielle Ban, Elizabeth Teoh, Elysia Koh, Esther Lee, Sara Choo and Tang Wan Ni.

And they got into their stride quickly, pinning HCI in their own half for the majority of the game.