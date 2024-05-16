Legacy builders Victoria Junior College clinch 10th A Division girls’ football title in a row

SINGAPORE – Victoria Junior College (VJC) have reigned supreme in A Division girls’ football for over a decade and the current team are not about to relinquish their stranglehold easily.
On May 16, VJC put on a five-star performance in wet conditions to claim a 10th straight National School Games A girls’ title since 2013 with a 5-0 win over Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) at the Jalan Besar Stadium.
VJC captain Kieanne Ang said: “We were aggressive from the start, that was our strategy and we followed the plan that our coach set for us. It was a bit hard for us to put in our first goal, but once we did, the goals started coming.”
The 17-year-old admitted that there was pressure coming into the match as they were reigning champions for so long.
She said: “It was stressful, but we use this legacy to fuel us and we cannot let ourselves lose it.”
Kieanne is among seven current VJC players who featured in the 2023 final, where they beat Tampines Meridian Junior College 4-1. The others are Danielle Ban, Elizabeth Teoh, Elysia Koh, Esther Lee, Sara Choo and Tang Wan Ni.
And they got into their stride quickly, pinning HCI in their own half for the majority of the game.
VJC broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when HCI goalkeeper Bernice Koh could only parry Charity Satchy’s effort into the path of Elysia, who duly slotted it into the empty net.
Just nine minutes later, VJC doubled their lead through Tia Foong as her 30-metre free kick bounced on the slippery surface over the goalkeeper and into the net.
VJC continued where they left off four minutes after the restart, with Charis Han curling an effort past Bernice’s outstretched hand.
Not to be denied, their top scorer Sara drilled a shot into the bottom corner a minute later, before Kieanne converted from the spot in the 67th minute after substitute Siow Hui Hui was fouled in the box.
Striker Sara, who scored a brace in the 2023 final, was quick to pay tribute to her teammates despite accounting for 16 of the 38 goals that VJC scored this campaign, including six in the 16-0 drubbing of Raffles Institution in a preliminary game on April 24.
The 18-year-old said: “Football is a team game and the defenders and goalkeepers are always underrated and we cannot do this without them, the real heroes.
“There’s so much more beauty and magic to playing football than scoring goals and that’s more important.”
VJC were playing without their regular coach, Lawrence Lee, who was ill, with teacher-in-charge Tan Yew Hwee taking over in May.
Tan, 54, was surprised at the result, saying: “I never predicted the score would be 5-0. I thought that it’d be closer, but we did spot their weaknesses and we have been training very well.
“I just took over at the start of May, but they (the girls) were not nervous. They knew what to do, Lawrence guided (them well).
HCI captain Alyssa Ng, 18, believes her team will be leaving the sport with “no regrets”.
She said: “We already knew that we were going to face really tough opponents before we came here and what we really focused on was to do our very best. We will be leaving this sport with no regrets.”