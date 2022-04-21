Karaoke helps RGS stay on song

Competing in her first National School Games (NSG), Melanie Lim found herself under pressure yesterday with her team, Raffles Girls' School (RGS), tied at 1-1 against Methodist Girls' School (MGS) in the B Division girls' squash final.

Victory would take them closer to a first B Division title since 2017, and the 14-year-old was not about to let her teammates down.

Unfazed by the pressure, Melanie started on the front foot against MGS' Rachel Tay to win the first game 11-2 at the Kallang Squash Centre. But her opponent was able to regroup to win the next two games and power to a 2-1 lead.

But a change of pace from a cool-headed Melanie saw her come from behind to win the match 3-2 (11-2, 6-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7) in 37 minutes and turn the best-of-five final in her school's favour for an eventual 4-1 win.

It would prove to be the pivotal point for RGS, as next up was fellow NSG debutante Saiesha Ranjan, who got the job done in 16 minutes by beating MGS captain Natalie Ho 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-5) to help her team win the title.

Melanie, a Secondary 3 student, said: "I was trying to stay calm and focused on running for every shot. I was one set down and I knew that I could make a comeback.

"I also tried to change the pace and hit to the back of the court instead because I noticed she was having trouble with that.

"I'm quite satisfied and what fuelled me during the match was that I knew that my team had my back.

"It was our goal to win (the title) but we were a bit hesitant because MGS are a really good team, so it was 50-50."

The day had begun on a bright note for MGS with Gracia Chua giving them the lead with a dominant performance, beating RGS' Lindzey Lin 3-0 (11-1, 11-1, 11-3) in 13 minutes.

While her teammate Claire Chong put up a good fight to try to double their lead, she was beaten 3-2 (10-12, 11-5, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7) by Lee Jae Yan.

Melanie then turned the tide for RGS before Saiesha sealed the victory.