Dominic de Silva Agustus, 10, from Junyuan Primary, taking a shot in the SPH Foundation National Primary Schools Tchoukball Championships (junior division) boys' final yesterday at Farrer Park Primary. His team beat Farrer Park 7-6 to deny their opponents a quadruple. Last Friday, Farrer Park edged out Greendale Primary 9-8 to retain the girls' junior division title at Junyuan Primary. The school had already won both the boys' and girls' titles in the senior division in May.