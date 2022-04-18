It's full steam ahead

After two topsy-turvy years, the National School Games (NSG) are back in their full glory with all 29 sports being contested for the first time since the pandemic.

The school sports scene heats up this week with a packed schedule for student-athletes competing for honours in 19 sports, including badminton, rugby, water polo, swimming, squash and table tennis.

This year's NSG resumed on the first day of Term 2 on March 21 with all team sports contested in their standard formats, except for rugby which will be a sevens format instead of the usual 15s.

As the A, B and Senior divisions traditionally begin in January and end before the June school holidays, the shortened calendar this year means student-athletes face a hectic few weeks ahead of them.

The C and Junior divisions typically commence in Term 3.

Student-athletes, parents and supporters have relished the NSG's return as the school sports scene comes alive again.

While the Ministry of Education will look into allowing in-person student spectators at some of the competitions in a few weeks' time, other supporters can follow the action live at go.gov.sg/nationalschoolgames

Here are some key events taking place this week:

BADMINTON

The sport will not be contested at the national level for the B and C Division this year, so student shuttlers will be battling for honours in the zonal competitions.

The first finals will be the East Zone B Division boys' and girls' events on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. In the East Zone B boys, the top four from last year have qualified for the semi-finals again, with defending champions Victoria School taking on Dunman High School.

Anglican High School, who finished second last year, will have to get past 2019 champions Ngee Ann Secondary to reach the final again.

The South Zone B Division boys' finals will take place on Friday.

RUGBY

A different format but familiar contenders remain. The sevens format has not dented the ambitions of heavyweights St Andrew's Secondary and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent).

Defending champions ACS(I) take on Raffles Institution (RI) in the semi-finals today while 2019 finalists St Andrew's will play ACS (Barker Road). The finals are on Thursday.

SQUASH

After beating two-time defending champions Singapore Chinese Girls' School and finishing top in the B Division preliminary round, Methodist Girls' School are the favourites heading into the final on Wednesday.

But they face a tough opponent in Raffles Girls' School, who last won the title in 2017.

SWIMMING

After a two-year hiatus, the swimming championships return today with a new format for events 200m and longer. They will have only timed finals while the other events will see the heats and finals take place on different days.

The six-day meet will see several SEA Games-bound athletes like Bonnie Yeo (RI), Ashley Lim, Ephraim Tan and Gabriel Koo - all ACS(I) - in action at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Like previous years, it will culminate in the highly anticipated relays on the last two days of competition on Friday and next Monday.

TABLE TENNIS

Nearly all the zonal finals will take place this week, with matches kicking off in the west today. Like in badminton, the B Division will not be contested at the national level.

River Valley High School have the chance to sweep both girls' and boys' West Zone B Division titles as they take on holders Nanyang Girls' High School and Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) respectively in a repeat of last year's finals.

The North Zone finals for both genders then take place on Thursday, along with the East Zone boys' final, before the South Zone finals on Friday. Finalists for these matches have not been decided.

WATER POLO

HCI are hoping to retain both A and B Division boys' titles and will take on familiar opponents in both finals today.

In the B Division, they face ACS(I), whom they beat 5-3 in the 2019 final, while they will play RI also in a rematch of the 2019 A Division final.

SELECTED NSG FIXTURES THIS WEEK

TODAY

Fencing (from 8.30am)

National B Division boys' epee preliminary round and finals, national B Division girls' sabre preliminary round and finals

Table tennis (3.45pm)

West Zone B Division finals - Boys: Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) v River Valley High School (RVHS), Girls: Nanyang Girls' High School v RVHS

Track & field (from 2.30pm)

Multiple event finals, including high jump, 100m, 400m, 1,500m and 3,000m

Volleyball

East Zone B Division finals - Boys (10.45am): St Hilda's Secondary v Dunman Secondary, Girls (1.15pm): Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School v Cedar Girls' School

Water polo

National B Division boys' final (11am): Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) v HCI, national A Division boys' final (2pm): HCI v Raffles Institution

TOMORROW

Fencing (from 8.30am)

National B Division boys' foil preliminary round and finals, national B Division girls' epee preliminary round and finals

Golf

Final day of A, B and C Division tournaments

Swimming (from 9am)

Multiple event finals, including 200m individual medley and 200m backstroke

WEDNESDAY

Badminton (3pm)

East Zone B Division boys' final: Ngee Ann Secondary/Anglican High School v Victoria School/Dunman High School

Fencing (from 8.30am)

National B Division boys' sabre preliminary round and finals, national B Division girls' foil preliminary round and finals

Sepak takraw

National B Division boys' final (1.30pm): finalists to be decided

Softball

National B Division boys' final (3pm): Catholic High School v RI

Squash

National B Division girls' final (noon): Raffles Girls' School v MGS

Swimming (from 9am)

Multiple event finals, including 100m and 400m freestyle

THURSDAY

Rugby

National B Division boys' final (4pm): ACS(I)/RI v ACS (Barker Road)/St Andrew's Secondary

Table tennis

North Zone B Division boys' and girls' finals (3.45pm): finalists to be decided

East Zone B Division boys' finals (3.30pm): Dunman High /Anglican High v Victoria/Chung Cheng High School (Main)

FRIDAY

Basketball

North Zone B Division finals - Boys (2.30pm): finalists to be decided, Girls (1pm): finalists to be decided South Zone B Division finals - Boys (2.30pm): finalists to be confirmed, Girls (1pm): finalists to be decided

Softball

National B Division girls' final (3pm): finalists to be decided

Swimming (from 2pm)

Multiple event finals, including 100m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle

Track & field (from 2.30pm)

Multiple event finals, including high jump, long jump, 400m hurdles and 200m

Note: For more information, visit http://go.gov.sg/nationalschoolgames and https://nsg.moe.edu.sg/sssc