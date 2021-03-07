Hockey gets innovative

The Under-19 Hockey 3s League concluded yesterday at the Sengkang Stadium and, while Singapore Hockey Federation (SHF) president Mathavan Devadas was pleased with its success, he is already looking at other variations for upcoming local leagues.

"We started slowly and had to adapt as the league progressed," he said.

"The umpires got more used to it and could see the fouls more clearly, the players and coaches also adapted their tactics as they played more games."

Trials will now be held to explore different set-ups for the indoor and outdoor men and women's leagues slated to start next month, he added.

Mathavan added some suggested formats include a 4v4 without substitutes and a segregated 8v8 with no inter-mingling.

"It's a trying time but people are being innovative and creative and that's very heartening to see," he said.

The 3v3 league, held behind closed doors, started on Jan 30 to provide playing opportunities after safe-distancing guidelines were relaxed to allow eight people in a group to gather.

Matches are played in an area one-eighth of a regular hockey pitch. They consist of three 10-minute periods with two five-minute breaks in between.

Players can shoot at two goals and each team have one substitute player.

Schools hockey coach Nordin Manaff proposed implementing a scoring zone as players can now score from anywhere on the pitch.

"For adults who can flick the ball very hard and fast, it might hinder game play since they can just shoot from where they are," he said.

Some players have requested having just one bigger goalpost and a goalkeeper with three outfield players.

But Nordin, 54, noted he has seen his players improve their technical skills and said the league was a good consolation for students who are looking at two consecutive years without competing in the National School Games (NSG).

Hockey and other team sports were not included in this year's NSG, though the Ministry of Education had said last December it is "working on how these sports can resume safely" this year.

The NSG was later postponed from its original February start after a rise in the number of community cases.

Nordin said: "There are two goalposts so their vision when looking down court has widened.

"Their footwork is also better because they have to side-step quickly to get past defenders and they change direction quicker."

His student Sherman Tan, 17, said the league was a good chance for new hockey players to experience a competitive environment.

The JC2 Victoria Junior College student added that he learnt to position himself better in the smaller playing area and improved his agility and decision-making skills.

In yesterday's finals, Jansenites Kampong - three of their four players train with the national team - won the boys' title with an impressive 21-9 victory over Crescent C.

Jimmy Lee, 18, was pleased his team achieved their target of scoring more than 10 goals every game, except one that they forfeited because of injury.

"It was more challenging and more strenuous because there are two goalposts for us to defend, so we have to move the ball and ourselves around a lot more," said Lee, whose last tournament was the Under-19 11-a-side league in 2019.

"Being back also helps us improve our fitness so we're better prepared when we face other teams next time."

In the girls' final, UWCSEA Dover Phoenix White defeated UWCSEA Dover Phoenix Blue 9-7.