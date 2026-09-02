Goals galore as SJI claim maiden C Div boys’ floorball title with 17-10 win over Xinmin

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St Joseph's Institution players celebrating after the final whistle as dejected Xinmin Secondary School captain Firhan Hafiz lies on the floor during the National School Games C Division boys’ floorball final on Sept 2.

SINGAPORE – It was goals galore at Our Tampines Hub on Sept 2 as St Joseph’s Institution (SJI) showcased their lethal finishing to down a spirited Xinmin Secondary School 17-10 for their maiden National School Games C Division boys’ floorball title.

A clutch of nine players got on the scoresheet for SJI, with Elliot Lee and Armraysh, who is known by one name, leading the way with four goals apiece.

Mika Goh and Ihsan Iqbal chipped in with a brace each, while Selvam Prineeth, Aidan Lim-Aswira, Akaash Xavier, Jacus Khong and captain Glenden Goh each found the net once to round out the scoring.

The title is a landmark result for SJI, having finished third in 2025 and second in 2024 since the school started their floorball co-curricular activity in 2023.

SJI coach Tan Yi Ru, who is also the national women’s head coach, said: “I told them everything is about mentality because if your mentality is right, you will win the game.

“And the biggest opponent is us. If we can defeat ourselves, then we can defeat anyone.”

On winning their first floorball title, Tan attributed the feat to the support of the school and teachers besides the effort from the players.

His captain, Glenden, 13, said: “I think we played better today than any other game we have played so far and I’m really proud of this team because it’s a really big achievement.

“The energy on the bench was really quite low in the first period. I felt that as the captain, I had to motivate the team more, hence I tried to get the energy up from the supporters.”

Both teams were chasing a first NSG C Division crown and they matched each other blow for blow to draw 4-4 in the first period.

But it was SJI who found their scoring touch in the second period to take a commanding 13-5 lead, and while Xinmin gallantly fought back, the gap proved too wide to close.

Xinmin’s 13-year-old captain, Firhan Hafiz, who scored four goals, including three in the final period, said: “I feel like we could have done so much better if we didn’t lose focus in the first and second period... And because they scored so many goals, we had to play catch-up.

“I feel a bit of regret because we didn’t listen to (the instructions from the) coach... and when we finally did, it was too late.”

Xinmin coach Ysaac Mico Legaspi Gelangre said: “They gave their best and kudos to our opponents – they were the better team today.

“We will definitely come back stronger. We started the CCA only five years ago and I think maybe, it’s not our time yet.”

In the earlier third-place play-off, Victoria School beat Swiss Cottage Secondary School 5-4.

Swiss Cottage Secondary School captain Tan Shayn Min (centre) scoring the team's first goal against Meridian Secondary School during the C Division girls' floorball final. She finished with six of her school’s seven goals. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

There were better fortunes for Swiss Cottage in the girls’ final as captain Tan Shayn Min scored six goals in their 7-2 win over Meridian Secondary School.

After the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 in a tight first period, Meridian were hit by a Shayn Min sucker punch – her two goals in six seconds at the start of the second period opened up the match.

She then added three more to put the game to bed.

The 14-year-old said: “I feel really good because I think we played really well. I didn’t expect to score six but I just tried and it went in.

“Coach was telling us to breathe, to calm down, and to just play our best because he knows that we can win this game.”

Reflecting on their defeat, Meridian captain Aysha Fadhil, who could not hold back her tears, said: “Even though we didn’t get the result we really wanted, I believe that my team really pushed themselves above their limit.

“All their sacrifices, their efforts, their time put into training has really shown that we deserve to be here today,” added the 14-year-old.

In the bronze-medal match, Tanjong Katong Secondary School edged out Marsiling Secondary School 10-8.