Garv Sahoo scores winner in A Division boys’ football final again as VJC beat SJI to retain title

SINGAPORE – Not many people have experienced scoring in a high-stakes game. But Garv Sahoo knows that feeling well.

On May 17, the attacking midfielder bagged the match winner in a National School Games final for the second time.

His goal, which came a minute before full time, helped Victoria Junior College (VJC) defeat St Joseph’s Institution (SJI) 2-1 in the A Division boys’ football final at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

In 2023, he had also scored in a 1-0 win for VJC in the same final. While last year’s effort had come in the 60th minute, he left it late this time around.

With extra time beckoning, Garv expertly took down captain Ryan Peh’s long ball, before calmly firing into the corner with only SJI goalkeeper Pasindu Yapa to beat.

This was VJC’s third straight title and the absence of four key players through injuries and suspension made the feat more remarkable.

Garv said: “It really is what dreams are made for. An unmeasurable feeling scoring in front of such a good crowd. When you’re a little kid, you think you want to score in front of a crowd, and today was the day I get to say I did it once again.

“After SJI scored, everyone thought we were going to extra time. Then before I knew it, the ball’s in front of me and in the back of the net.”

The 18-year-old, who plays for Singapore Premier League side Young Lions, has been called a “game changer” by VJC coach Tan Yew Hwee, who added: “This year, he’s taken up more responsibility in midfield and ran the show together with Ryan.

“The two of them, together with (winger) Jayden Goh, have good chemistry and they know each other very well.”

On the winning goal, Ryan said: “I’ve been playing with Garv for six years, and when I saw him, I knew he would make that run, so I just took the chance and sent the ball through and thankfully, he got the goal.”

VJC took the lead in the 25th minute when Jayden curled a free kick from just outside the box into the top left corner, leaving custodian Pasindu stranded.