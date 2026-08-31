Dance moves and strong bonds spur Bukit Panjang Govt High past Nanyang Girls’ in C Div volleyball final

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Bukit Panjang Government High School’s captain Brenda Tan (white) spiking the ball against Nanyang Girls’ High School (black) at the National School Games C Div Girls’ volleyball final at Our Tampines Hub on Aug 31.

SINGAPORE – During the C Division girls’ volleyball final on Aug 31, the Bukit Panjang Government High School bench caught the eyes of fans at Our Tampines Hub with their choreographed K-pop style dances and coordinated cheering.

The energetic displays by the reserves, even when their team were under the cosh at times against Nanyang Girls’ High School, helped lift Bukit Panjang to their first National School Games title since 2023 with a 25-21, 25-21 victory.

For Bukit Panjang captain Brenda Tan, the camaraderie in the team was the key to their success.

“At the start of the year, with the Secondary 1 players coming in, I suggested that we do some team bonding, and it helped us a lot,” said the 13-year-old.

Her coach Ng Peng Cheow noted the close rapport of the players, “who had worked very hard, sweat every day, cried and (generally went through) a lot of hardship”.

He said of their efforts to strengthen their bond: “I wanted them to run and cheer, and the dancing part, they wanted to do it.

“They asked me, ‘Can we dance?’, and I said, ‘Sure, why not?’. As long as they do anything that makes them feel at ease, then they should go ahead and do it.”

That team spirit proved especially crucial in the final, where they trailed for stretches and needed to dig deep to overcome Nanyang.

The first set was a tight contest, with the teams tied at 6-6 before unforced errors from Bukit Panjang allowed Nanyang to pull away 19-14.

But Bukit Panjang went on a rally to eventually take the first set 25-21.

Brenda said: “I told my team that there’s nothing to be afraid of, no matter the result, it won’t define us.

“So I told them to take a deep breath and try to compose themselves because they felt a bit anxious at some points. We just needed one point each time when we were down to get the momentum back.”

In the see-saw second set, Nanyang took a 5-0 lead before Bukit Panjang regained the initiative with 10 consecutive points.

Nanyang rebounded to lead 21-18, but Bukit Panjang fought back through Brenda, with her lethal smashes and jump serves, to score the next seven points for the win.

A distraught Nanyang captain Diane Lai, 14, said: “I’m quite disappointed, but I know it’s okay because at the end of the day we really put in a lot of effort and tried our best, so that’s all that matters.

“I feel like we could have been a bit more relaxed... and we couldn’t deal with the jump serves.”

Her coach Yap Ah Kuan added: “We need to give credit to our opponents because they played very well and their win was well deserved.

“On the flip side, we were too tense and played too conservatively... And that hurt us, especially in this age group when the girls are so young, and they feel more and more scared as they lose points.”

In the earlier bronze-medal match, Chung Cheng High School (Main) beat Fairfield Methodist School 25-18, 25-18 to finish third.